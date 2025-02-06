The premiere episode of The Kardashians Season 6 is titled, "Literally Falling Apart." It's an appropriate title, considering reality superstar Kim Kardashian has made a career out of appearing to be "falling apart," only to miraculously push through whatever obstacle she faces and deliver on whatever commitment she has made. The anxiety she and her sisters effect on the series prior to their career milestones and social engagements sets the scene for them to appear vulnerable, relatable, and authentic. Then, their ability to show up and do the job while appearing flawless and fearless is portrayed as the family's superpower. But, once the family members start to turn on one another, the veneer of their perfection starts to show flaws.

Law school has slowly faded into the background as Kim continues her prison reform work, but it's her acting career that has taken the forefront in the family's reality series. The big drama of Season 6 appears to be an upcoming feud over matriarch Kris Jenner appropriating Kim's new Hollywood agent. Kris has availed herself of his services, behind Kim's back, and in her role as "momager" she has begun to utilize the agent for daughter Kendall Jenner as well. Kim feels betrayed and frustrated that her family once again seems to lack boundaries, and it appears that the diva is ready to start some mischief over it. Kris is squarely in Kim's cross-hairs this season, with the reality star even contemplating cutting her mother out of the deals she no longer plays a role in, seemingly irritated about giving away 10% to someone who doesn't truly manage her business any longer.

Kris Is the Target of the Season 6 Premiere of 'The Kardashians'

In a conversation between Kris, Kim, and freshly minted podcaster Khoé Kardashian, Kim gradually teased a semi-confession out of her mother about her establishing a relationship with her agent. Kris at first danced around the topic, before attempting to shut down the scene when her daughters started to criticize her for going behind Kim's back to benefit herself. Kim and Khloé both refused to follow Kris' lead by shutting the topic down, chiding their mother that "this is reality" while seeming to remind her that if she wants to be on the series, she had better be willing to share honestly about how she makes these "deals" that her daughters allude to.

Kris' coyness about her deception instantly irritated Kim, though, to be fair, it does seem to be a family trait. Kim plays the same coy game when caught by her sisters lying about something. Kim's reaction to her mother attempting to avail herself of her agent's time, rather than to further press for an honesty that she clearly didn't expect, was to announce in a confessional "this is classic Kris Jenner," before claiming to be fine with the way her mother operates. Though she was less than fine when she suggested that since her mother wanted to be a "star in her own right" these days, it seemed only fair to nix her manager's fee since she wanted to "focus on her own career." It's clear that with Khloé picking up the podcast and aligning herself once again with Kim, despite an upcoming feud between the sisters that seems like it will build throughout Season 6, it is now Kris' turn to face the brunt of her daughter's "get your ass up" work ethic.

