So far in Season 6 of The Kardashians, it has been more of the same with Kendall Jenner and her younger sister Kylie Jenner. The pair appear to be following their own schedules, and dipping their toes into filming scenes with their other siblings when convenient. In a confessional interview, Kylie chirped her family for scheduling the opening credits photo shoot on a day that she was unavailable, exclaiming loudly with Kendall that she had totally shared her schedule with everyone, which in all probability meant she, in fact, did not. In recent seasons, Kendall and Kylie most often film quick glam sessions, or scenes they have scheduled together showing them doing some planned activity for the camera.

The Jenner sisters' confessional interviews have been shared in Season 6, a two-for-one combo which allows them to riff off one another about how they are the youngest, the hottest, and the viewer's favorite sisters, while avoiding having to delve into any topic that is too personal or meaningful. If viewers were hoping to see more of their favorite sisters this season, it seems like they are up for disappointment. So far in Season 6, what viewers have seen is more of the same Kendall and Kylie that they have seen on the series already, low commitment scenes and a staged persona as they dip in and out of the events their family have scheduled to film.

Kendall and Kylie's Scenes Are Low Commitment on 'The Kardashians'