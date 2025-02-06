Kris Jenner wants Khloé Kardashian to do amazing (if you know, you know)! The Good American mogul recently spilled the tea on why the momager encourages her to click risqué pictures of herself. While Kris may be an unconventional mom, she may be onto something with her choice words of wisdom to her daughter.

In the February 6, 2025, episode of her podcast Khloé in Wonder Land, the mom of two opened up to guest and attorney Laura Wasser about why Kris encouraged her to take naked pictures of herself. Khloé said that her mom reasoned by stating that she'd never look as good as she does now and should bask in her youth while she still can. Laura was in full agreement with Kris’s views. The Kardashians star noted that her mum often pushes her to post pictures in a swimsuit to flaunt her gains, recounting one such incident as follows:

“She’s like, ‘Wear a bikini.’ Like, it could be snowing and she’s like, ‘Just wear a bikini.”

Well, it looks like the Good American mogul took her mum’s advice and did just that. The mom of two had posted a bikini-clad picture of herself paired with a faux fur coat in front of a snowy backdrop on Instagram on January 24, 2025. Interestingly enough, Khloé also sported a bikini while featured on the cover of Bustle in December 2024.

Getting Laid Is Khloé Kardashian’s Primary Motivation To Hit the Gym

Khloé’s just a girl! In the same podcast episode, the mom of two also shed light on her primary motivation when it comes to sweating it out at the gym. The reality TV star admitted that she doesn’t work out or get dolled up because she’s anticipating people to click pictures of her.

Instead, The Kardashians star repeated one of Laura’s most “iconic quotes” by citing the following reason: “I do it because I hope I’m going to get laid.” While the celebrity divorce attorney doesn’t recall making the remark, both women were in agreement that wanting to get laid is a good enough reason to stay snatched.

Khloé has been single since her split from Tristan Thompson, and in a previous episode of her podcast with Scott Disick, she shared that she intends to remain single until her kids get older. However, the mom of two didn’t hold back from doubling down on her statement by declaring the following:

“Listen! I work out to get laid. I’m like, ‘Someone’s gonna see this [body] naked one day and it has to look good.’”

