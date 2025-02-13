The title of the second episode of The Kardashians Season 6, "I Don't Erase What Happened," is a quotation from Khloé Kardashian's reunion with her ex-husband, Lamar Odom. It's an appropriate title for an episode featuring Khloé, considering she has always been the most forthright of the Kardashian sisters, and the daughter most likely to force confrontations when something is awry in the often evasive family. Viewers watched Khloé in full wife-mode with Lamar from 2009 to 2013 in Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and in the two seasons of the couple's spin-off special Khloé & Lamar.

Khloé filed for a very public divorce in 2013, but she also helped to nurse Lamar back to health after he suffered multiple heart attacks and strokes in 2015 as a result of his drug use. Khloé has always been the sister who, willingly or not, has shared her personal life authentically, even when her life involved publicly dealing with Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal with another woman. Where her sisters were overly focused on the facade of their own perfection, Khloé was usually the sister sharing her life authentically, while pointing out the newly developed obnoxious traits the family started to exhibit in their newfound notoriety. In Season 6 of The Kardashians, Khloé once again stepped up to the plate to share a raw reunion with her ex-husband on the series. But considering their tumultuous history together, and Khloé's clearly unprocessed anger, was this a scene that viewers needed to see?

What Reason Could Khloé Have For Filming the Reunion With Lamar?