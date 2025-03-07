Khloé Kardashian recently opened up about how her ex-husband Lamar Odom became the head of the Kardashian household after her father’s death. Kardashian first met Odom in 2009, six years after her father, Robert Kardashian Sr., died in 2003. In The Kardashians Season 6, Episode 5, Kardashian reflected on her marriage to Odom in a confessional. The duo officially divorced in 2016, about half a year after Odom suffered from an overdose and was found unresponsive in a Nevada brothel.

After this overdose landed Odom in a coma, Kardashian was there to help him recover. However, their relationship didn’t last much longer after this harrowing event — and Kardashian has long been vocal about how difficult leaving Odom was. Now nearly a decade after their split, the Good American mogul has shed insight into how her divorce from Odom impacted both herself and her entire family:

"Because our Dad died so young, Lamar was the first man that ever came in our lives that was like, the head of the household. For all of us. Lamar was everyone’s protector. Everyone — even if someone was older — looked up to Lamar… It made me sad because the demise of Lamar hurt and affected every single one of my family. We still love him and cherish him, but that man is just not there.”

