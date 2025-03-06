The Kardashians star Khloé Kardashian is getting candid about everything she loves in the bedroom. On the March 6, 2025, episode of The Kardashians Season 6, Khloé is seen celebrating her birthday with her longtime friend Malika Haqq. After having a couple of drinks, the ladies start discussing some risqué stuff, which leads to Khloé confessing that she likes it when her partner is aggressive in the bedroom.

The conversation started when Malika swatted a spider out of Khloé’s hair and apologized for hitting her. However, in an unexpected moment, Khloé responded that she likes to be “hit a little bit” and talked about how she liked to get intimate. The reality star took things further and claimed, “Strangle me, spit on me, whatever it takes.” While Khloé joked that she was kidding, Malika wasn’t really convinced.

Malika Started Talking To Khloé About Her Love Life​​​​​​​