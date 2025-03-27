Kim Kardashian has been actively involved in prison reform efforts by actively engaging in legal research, writing memos, meeting policymakers, and supporting criminal justice initiatives for a while now. However, it turns out, the SKIMS mogul wasn’t always like this and is recounting the time when she went to pick up ecstasy from an apartment, without worrying too much about what could go wrong. However, she insinuated that most inmates don’t have the same cushion, influence, or knowledge to rely on.

During the March 27, 2025 episode of The Kardashians, Kim, alongside Kendall Jenner, Scott Disick, and Olivia Pierson, visited a Sacramento fire camp where young incarcerated men battle wildfires in exchange for potential expungement of their records. Seeing the men work hard and tough, Kim recalled picking up ecstasy for a friend. "One time, my friend had me go pick up ecstasy at this apartment and, like, what if something happened?" Kim said. "I thought to myself, seriously, if some s--- went down, I would’ve been able to call my dad and he would’ve helped me. And these people didn’t have that. I really thought to myself, 'This is just so crazy, these people need help.'"

Kim Acknowledges Her Privilege

Image via E!

When sharing her story, Kim recognized the contrast between her experiences and the struggles faced by those without reliable guidance. Kendall, however, immediately described the revelation as reminiscent of a “Legally Blonde” moment, as Kim’s openness led to amused reactions from authorities present. Kim, however, admitted that this youthful misstep and her father Robert Kardashian Sr.’s influence is exactly what then ignited her commitment to reforming the criminal justice system in the following words:

"(The prison reform work) really kind of got sparked with my dad and all of the giving back that he would do and just all the place she would take us to help other people. I always feel his energy every time I do something like this. This is that battery in my back to keep going and to keep fighting for the guys inside and to wanna finish law school and to just keep doing what I'm doing."

Kim Visits Firecamps During the California Fires

Back in August 31, 2024, the Kardashian powerhouse made a post on her Instagram where she talked about visiting Pine Grove youth firecamp, and Growlersberg Firecamp Crew 3 and 5 during the California fires. The carousel post features all three people, Jenner, Disick, and Pierson, who accompanied her in The Kardashian episode, too, as well as dozens of inmates.

Kim has clarified in the post that this program is the “first of its kind” and allows 18 - 25-year-old incarcerated inmates to get out of prison and contribute to society. She further clarified that it’s a voluntary program through which inmates “can fully expunge their felony records when they are released and can go into firefighting careers when they get out.” New episodes of The Kardashians premiere Thursdays at 12 AM ET on Hulu. All previous seasons of the show are available to stream on the same platform.