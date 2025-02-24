Is it even a season of The Kardashians if Kim Kardashian and her prima donna sister Kourtney Kardashian aren't fighting? It has been years since Kourtney "quit" Keeping Up With the Kardashians, placing herself in an early retirement from reality stardom as she attempted to re-prioritize motherhood and her new marriage over wealth and fame. This woke the ire of her little sister, whose "Get Your Ass Up and Work" attitude has evolved into a core personality trait. While Kourtney definitely went back on her word as far as "retirement" plans go, she certainly has come a long way in holding firm boundaries around what she is willing, or not willing, to do when it comes to work.

Which is why the effort that Kim is making in Season 6 to prove the sisters have moved on from this spat is so fascinating. Watching the sisters agree to move past their infamous Dolce Vitae argument from Seasons 3 and 4, and yet still gloss over the true source of conflict in the fight, speaks perfectly to the agenda of portraying a perfection that doesn't exist on The Kardashians. Kim fighting so hard for Kourtney to be in a campaign for the SKIMS collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana wasn't just because it was a strong advertising concept. The facade of friendliness the sisters put forward for the pay check, while their deep-rooted issues with one another remain unresolved below the surface, speaks to the fake storylines and contrived scenes that are taking over the "reality" series. But more than anything, it speaks to how confused the sisters still are about the conflict that drives their relationship.

Kim and Kourtney's Dolce Vitae Argument Was Deep Rooted

Image Via E!

The situation that led to Kourtney initially quitting Keeping Up is still ongoing. In Season 18, Kim was trying to make a point about her work ethic by implying Kourtney doesn't care and won't show up if she doesn't feel like it. Kim prides herself on her ability to show up and get the job done, no complaints, and it is this business drive that Kourtney says shows Kim's real priorities in life. Kourtney chose to take a step back after filming once the Season 18 fight infamously turned physical, and she has never returned to filming the family show in the same capacity ever since.

When, approximately four years later, Kim and Kourtney got into their Dolce Vitae disagreement about Kim allegedly copying Kourtney's wedding theme for a Dolce & Gabbana fashion show, it was clear that it was rooted in the sisters' previously unresolved argument about work ethics and prioritizing business over family. Well, it was obvious to the viewing audience, if not to the sisters themselves, who do not seem to connect the dots between their arguments throughout the years.

In Season 4 of The Kardashians, Kim kept missing Kourtney's point that their Dolce disagreement wasn't actually about copying the clothes. Kim got bogged down in the details of defending her right to use similar looks to what was featured at the wedding, whereas, for Kourtney, the fight was about Kim's struggle to keep business out of the family dynamic. She labeled her sister a narcissist, told her she was incapable of doing anything that wasn't about her, and stated "you just want to clear up your facts," implying she felt Kim was making a show of reconciliation for the camera's sake.

The Sisters Are Confused If They Think They've Moved On