Keeping Up With the Kardashians was once known for sharing the Kardashian sisters' daily lives during the peaks of their triumphant business success and the valleys of their often maddening personal histories. There were so many fascinating events happening in each of the sisters' lives on the reality series, that at one time each episode of the family series felt unmissable. But their meteoric rise to fame was driven by the extreme level of accessibility the family was once known for when it came to willingness to say and share whatever arose during filming. Now, after most of the famous sisters have shrunk from the spotlight and refuse to share the authentic details of their personal lives, the family is falling apart.

Kim Kardashian, in particular, has made a career for herself by associating with whatever is either fashionable or provoking, a trait she shared with her one-time husband Kanye West. Whether it is high-end designer labels, her Tesla cybertruck, or brand collaborations with trending actors, athletes, and celebrities, Kim has always made sure to align herself with whatever conversation is top of mind in culture and fashion at the moment, whether controversial or otherwise. But this obsession has been a disservice to The Kardashians.

Kim's Obsession With Americana Used to Be Limited to Fashion