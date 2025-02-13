Season 6 of The Kardashians is all about breaking boundaries, at least according to the preview trailer. One famous boundary that was drawn on the series was when eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian announced she was taking a step back from filming. Ever since she set her boundaries around filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians in Season 17 and 18, Kourtney has held firm by taking control of her filming schedule on the family's reality series.

Lately, Kourtney prefers to keep special moments of her life, like her birthday, as something that she shares with her husband, their collection of children from previous relationships, and their new baby, what she called "my family" when describing the event to her siblings and mother in the first episode of Season 6. Kourtney has only occasionally been present at Kardashian family events or attended family vacations in recent years, focusing instead on the people she trusts around her. And that doesn't seem to include the Kardashian/Jenner clan any longer. But that might just be because the Kardashian family has been falling apart in recent seasons, as the cool sister has been busy keeping to herself.

Kourtney Kardashian's Boundaries Made Her the Cool Sister on 'The Kardashians'