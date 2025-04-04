It's no secret on The Kardashians that the famous sisters each have decided opinions about their mother's parenting choices. Their passive-aggressive jabs at Kris Jenner about her decisions as a mother have become a trope on the family reality series, and the topic of parenting and motherhood is frequently raised as all the sisters are in some stages of parenting, except for model Kendall Jenner, who is still committed to the role of fun-aunt. I've noticed that as the Kardashian sisters have embraced therapy, their criticism of their mother has become increasingly poignant.

But after years of suffering not-so-subtle jabs in relative silence, Kris is finally hitting back at her opinionated daughters' comments. In Season 6, Kris has made it clear that she is not receptive to learning new ways to parent in her advanced years, even for the benefit of her young grandchildren. Not only is Kris refusing to learn any new techniques, but the entertainment industry's busiest momager is hitting back at her daughters' opinions this season. And to be honest, I'm kind of proud of her.

'The Kardashians' Is Full of Parenting Advice

From the first seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, when Kourtney Kardashian's first pregnancy was featured on the series, to the birth of her most recent child with husband Travis Barker on The Kardashians, everyone's favorite bratty family has always been full of parenting advice. Each of the sisters has suffered traumatic experiences in their own ways, from the early loss of Robert Kardashian Sr., from dealing with their partner's addiction issues, or from more specific events like Kim Kardashian's infamous robbery in Paris. Then having to relive the experiences over and over when they arise in the media again comes with its own mental burden as well. It has been gratifying to see, as the family has increased in number over the years, that gradually they have embraced therapy as they are learning to parent a new generation, with Kourtney somewhat leading the charge and Kendall somehow taking the credit.

But as the siblings have each embraced therapy in their own way, one consistent trait has emerged, as each of them has begun to voice concerns about their mother's choices over the years. All except Kylie Jenner, who continues to side with her mother at all times in her bratty bid to maintain her status as the favorite daughter. And it seems that Kris has finally had enough. Instead of slapping a stiff smile on her face, grinning through clenched teeth like usual until she can presumably berate her kids off-camera, Kris has been hitting back this season on The Kardashians.

Kris Is Hitting Back At Her Daughters This Season