Keeping Up With the Kardashians momager Kris Jenner has officially put up her iconic Calabasas mansion for sale. The stunning property was the backdrop for many seasons of the famous reality show, but Kris believes it’s time to pass it on to another family. The reality star has listed the house for $13.5 million with the option to pay an extra $400,000 if someone wants to buy it furnished.

Kris shared the news with The New York Times and talked about the unforgettable memories her family has made in the incredible home. The reality mom bought the 8,800-square-foot, six-bedroom home in California with her ex, Caitlyn Jenner in 2010 because they needed more space for their big family. Loyal fans of the Kar-Jenners can instantly recognize the home’s black-and-white checkered foyer, the gorgeous backyard, and the extravagant kitchen where the family would often have heated discussions.

According to real estate agent Tomer Fridman, who is representing Kris in the sale, the family spent millions of dollars on custom design touches and renovations in the house. The bedrooms come with custom closets, including the space that Kris had built just to store her Birkin bags. But before listing the property, Kris had celebrity designer, Ryan Saghian replace all the old furniture with new pieces and install bespoke artwork along with custom chandeliers. While speaking to The New York Times, Timer shared that the home remained an “integral part of the show” as the reality family continued to evolve and grow their empire.

