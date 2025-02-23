So far in Season 6 of The Kardashians, reality diva Kim Kardashian has made it quite clear that she is not ready to step into Kris Jenner's shoes as the entertainment business' busiest "momager." Kim observed she still feels she has about 10 more years of work she wants to accomplish before she begins to think about managing her daughter's career, noting "every day that she is busy doing something is a day I can't work."

But it seems that Kim is about to get a hard lesson in priorities, since North's performance as Simba at the Hollywood Bowl proved the mini-diva is ready to take center stage. With the success of North's performance, it's perfectly clear that the young entertainer won't be satisfied leading the behind-the-scenes life her busy mother had planned for her over the next ten years. It seems Kim's ambition to keep North's schedule as clear of work as possible for the next decade in order to continue prioritizing her own career objectives will need to be re-examined, because North's scenes are the most interesting storyline featured on The Kardashians in recent years.

North West's Scenes Are the Most Authentic in the Series