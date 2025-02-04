The world's favorite reality television family is coming back for Season 6. The Kardashians are returning with even more fun, laughs, and good times on their hit Hulu series. After being the most-watched unscripted series on Hulu in 2024, the series is eager to capitalize on its previous success. Season 6 promises ten episodes of drama, milestones, and personal challenges.

After the trailer was dropped, fans were eager to see how certain plot lines would be resolved. Between the Dolce & Gabbana debacle, new romances, and a rekindled relationship, The Kardashians is bound to keep viewers glued to their screens.

What Is 'The Kardashians?'

The Kardashians follows the personal lives of the titular reality television family. Tackling the heightened and extravagant escapades, The Kardashians is the world's inside look into the highs and lows of the controversial family. Starring Kris Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, The Kardashians is back for its sixth big season.

When Is 'The Kardashians' Season 6 Debuting?

The Kardashians Season 6 will be released on February 6, 2025. The ten-episode series will air Thursdays on Hulu.

Where Can I Watch 'The Kardashians' Season 6?

The Kardashians Season 6 is available to stream exclusively on Hulu. Hulu currently offers an array of plans including streaming, live television, and bundles. A la carte, Hulu is available for $9.99 with ads or $18.99 without ads. Hulu + Live TV is available starting at $81.99. Bundles with Disney+ and ESPN+ begin at $16.99. Bundles with Disney+ and Max begin at $16.99. Internationally, The Kardashians will be available to stream on Disney+.

Is 'The Kardashians' Season 6 on Television?

Sadly, no. You must have a Hulu subscription to watch The Kardashians.

Is There a Trailer for 'The Kardashians' Season 6?

Yes, there sure is. In the official trailer for the season, Kris Kardashians reveals that this is a big year of celebrations in their family. The Jenners are collaborating, Khloe is turning 40, the sisters are heading to India, and Kourtney is stepping out of retirement. Oh, and Kim is turning into Kris, the stage mom she aspired not to be. It's just some of the action that's to come this season.

What Is 'The Kardashians' Season 6 About?

Per the series press release, "The Kardashian-Jenners return with a year full of challenges, milestones, and new adventures. With uncertain futures and their past returning to haunt them, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie, and Kris will have to rely on each other as they navigate their roles as moms and businesswomen, to overcome the obstacles that come with their increasingly complicated lives."

Who Stars on 'The Kardashians' Season 6?

The Kardashians stars Kris Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner. Additionally, their family and friends appear as guests throughout the series. Notable appearances this season will include Scott Disick, North West, Travis Barker, Lamar Odom, and more.

What Other Celebrity Family Reality Series Can You Stream Now?

'The Braxtons'

Following the tragic loss of Traci Braxton, the sisters have reunited for a companion series that documents their lives through love, loss, and grief. The Braxtons hits the highlights of what fans loved about Braxton Family Values, while honoring their late sister. Starring Trina, Towanda, Tamar, Toni, and Ms. E., The Braxtons brings the highs and lows of family through the lens of a new chapter in their lives. Expect the fourth wall to be broken, as drama can be found around every corner.

'The D'Amelio Show'

The D'Amelio's are essentially the new generation Kardashians. Influencer sisters Charli and Dixie D'Amelio share the spotlight as The D'Amelio Show showcases the personal lives of the entire family. With three seasons to stream, The D'Amelio Show watches as the family rises from relative obscurity to overnight success as they overcome new challenges and opportunities in their newfound Hollywood life.