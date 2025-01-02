The upcoming sixth season of The Kardashians promises more of the same from the fabulous sisters and their "momager." While their E! series Keeping Up With the Kardashians was a reality show that followed the family in their daily lives as they worked to achieve fame, the new Hulu series is much more focused on sharing a glimpse into different facets of the family's business empire. This pivot to focus on business was a necessary response to the sisters setting firm boundaries about what scenes they would film and what narrative would be told about them each season.

As executive-producers themselves, the sisters now have significant control over the final edit of each season of The Kardashians. With significantly less shared about their private lives, promoting the Kardashian/Jenner business ventures is clearly the new prerogative. But sharing a behind-the-scenes look at promotional events that have already been revealed on social media often means the series is behind-the-times and significantly less interesting without the drama of the ladies' real relationships being caught on camera. The Season 6 preview trailer promises big things, but with no footage from the season to match the claims, it ultimately underwhelms.

It Seems Like Season 6 of 'The Kardashians' Is Business-As-Usual

Producer for the series, Ben Winston, confirmed filming was underway in June 2024, and affirmed that the show has a bright future as far as the production is concerned, because the sisters always have "something interesting going on in their lives." Winston gushed about the family's work ethic and noted The Kardashians is a docuseries about the lives of these "six fascinating businesswomen." For instance, it is likely the series will feature Khloé Kardashian in her efforts to get her announced podcast up-and-running, which will be launching on the platform X on January 8, 2025. Winston praised the authenticity of the series, expressing how they did not need to search for storylines since the sisters' lives are so eventful. This focus on documenting the sisters at specific business and fashion events is an incredibly curated glimpse into their world, which lacks the "must-see" drama that used to come from the family interacting in their day-to-day lives.

The preview trailer for the sixth season of The Kardashians shows the famous sisters and their matriarch Kris Jenner dressed in couture, each modeling inside picture frames hung on a gallery wall. As the trailer continues, the ladies step out of their frames and stride together towards the camera. The screen then reads “Boundaries are made to be broken.” It’s a big promise, but just like the rest of the trailer, it feels devoid of any real meaning. The preview is brief, and doesn't offer any hint of what is to come in this boundary-breaking season. So far, it seems like more of what we have seen in recent seasons, which is the facade of perfection the sisters portray to the world at their business events and orchestrated family gatherings.

The logline for the trailer promises the season will show the sisters relying on each other as they navigate their "increasingly complicated lives." It also teases the family's "uncertain futures" and "their past returning to haunt them." It's a juicy tease that seems more in the spirit of Keeping Up than what has been seen on The Kardashians in recent seasons. The sisters leaning on each other while they navigate their daily lives would be a refreshing pivot, since the promotional events for their businesses, which are so often a focal point in the series, rarely show the sisters together, or offer them opportunities to reveal their authentic selves, which is what draws audiences to reality TV in the first place.

The Season 6 Preview Trailer Underwhelms

Image by Maggie Lovitt

Since there is no footage from the upcoming season, it remains to be seen whose boundaries are about to be broken. It is a possible reference to Kourtney Kardashian famously drawing boundaries in her life when it comes to how much filming she was willing to do, and hopefully indicates a pivot to fewer manufactured storylines this season. But with the network happily satisfied with the business focal point of their docuseries, it is doubtful any of the sisters will be opening up more in Season 6 than they have in recent years.

As each season has focused further on the staged business events of each sister individually, there has a decline in authentic personal storylines to drive interest in the sisters' relationships with one another. The increase in quick family vacations and staged events to bring the family together seems to speak to the reality that, as they have grown to dominate in their individual business fields, the family has grown increasingly distant. These staged vacations and catered events ring hollow as evidence that the Kardashian clan has time to be the close-knit, albeit sometimes dysfunctional, family that viewers once fell in love with. The logline for Season 6 promises to show the family relying on each other in a year filled with "challenges, milestones, and new adventures," so hopefully we will see a return to what once captivated audiences' attention in the first place.

The Kardashians Season 6 premieres February 6, 2024 on Hulu.