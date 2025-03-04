Season 6 of The Kardashians is more of the same, an extension of the sisters’ social media presence and many businesses. The new episodes share so little about the authentic daily lives of the Kardashian family that it comes across as nothing more than an extended infomercial for their ever-expanding business empire. What little the sisters do share about themselves is so rooted in history that there is nothing new or exciting about the series for viewers so far in Season 6.

Each of the sisters has been stuck in the past in their own way in Season 6. Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner pairing up to power through their scenes together goes to show they still haven't conquered their anxieties when it comes to being captured on camera being themselves. Khloé Kardashian continues to revisit her past relationships as she works toward shedding her past traumas to move forward as she turns 40. Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian are still treading rhe same ground in their ongoing feud about work ethic and emotional priorities. Each sister seems to be interested in sticking to what has worked so far in the series, which is spending lots of time reflecting on past dramas, in order to avoid sharing details about their current social lives and close relationships.

Kendall and Kylie Share The Stage in Season 6 of 'The Kardashians'

Kendall and Kylie are making a valiant effort not to bring up their anxiety this season, as they skate through their scheduled scenes together. In the past, the sisters have frequently discussed their struggles with anxiety when it comes to travel, filming, and social engagements. In Season 6, it seems the strategy is to pair up so that neither sister is solely responsible for whatever is expressed in their scenes and confessional interviews. But the sisters still betray their reluctance to do or say anything on camera that will be viewed critically in every scene they are in, especially given their high-profile and social status. This hyper-alertness about their appearance at each moment brings a stiffness to their narrative.

The sisters' anxiety is difficult to relate to when they no longer share the reality of their lives in the family series. Scenes of Kendall and Kylie casually hanging with friends and family would humanize the facade of perfection they attempt to emulate in the series and with their social media presence. Now, the consistent focus on their business lives, and their pairing up to film their scenes, feels like an effort to avoid sharing anything about their routine or close relationships. It seems the strategy to beat the anxiety that comes from filming is to pair up so the two sisters can riff off of one another without having to fear they will be asked anything too personal or will reveal anything too authentic, because their scene partner knows them so well.

Khloé Keeps It Real, But She's Been Stuck In the Past

Khloé is the most willing sister to be authentic on the series, but without the family regularly around to film with her, there are only so many workout scenes or quick cuts of her hanging out with her kids that can pass muster. With her tight lockdown on who she allows in her inner circle, it is often up to family friend Malika Haqq to draw Khloé out of her shell. Khloé's solo scene with Lamar Odom this season proved that the sisters are avoiding making any current personal revelations in the series by revisiting the past.

But Khloé isn't everyone's favorite sister for nothing. The preview trailer for the season showed scenes of Khloé's 40th birthday party, an event that will be shown later in the season that is expected to bring the busy family together. Kim and Khloé are also heading on a trip to India together, showing that Khloé has always been the hardest-working Kardashian sister when it comes to putting in time on the family series.

Kim and Kourtney Revisit the Same Fight