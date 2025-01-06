At the height of their fame, the Kardashian/Jenner family held the world captivated with their every move. Viewers watched as Kim Kardashian rose from notorious brat to business mogul, as Kendall Jenner jetted around the world while she learned to model, and as Kylie Jenner learned to embrace her icon status. The famous sisters have had their lives documented through their reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians on E! and The Kardashians on Hulu. They were also a huge force behind the establishment of influencer culture through their various social media accounts. But the clan has also seen the negative side of such global attention as well, which means the upcoming Season 6 seems almost doomed to disappoint, as they have gradually pulled away from openly sharing their lives in the same way that made the daring family famous in the first place.

Kourtney Kardashian has significantly pulled back from filming, after spending nearly a decade building up the reality series drama by featuring her tumultuous relationship with partner, Scott Disick. Protecting her privacy has caused a significant strain on her relationship with Kim, who is not only her sister but also her co-executive producer. Kim has pressured her various siblings at different times to pick up the slack when it comes to sharing more of their lives on camera, noting the extra burden it places on her when they slack on their duties. It seems likely that Season 6 will show more of Kim pressuring middle-sister Khloé Kardashian to live her life more openly during filming, rather than isolating herself at home after years of negative press surrounding her relationship with her co-parent, Tristan Thompson. While Kim continues her campaign to pressure her sisters into filming their fair share of screen time, there is another family member waiting in the wings who just might have what it takes to correct the dip in interest that has recently developed since the famous family began to evade the spotlight.

Is Rob Signaling a Comeback on 'The Kardashians?'

Image via Rob Kardashian/Instagram

Rob Kardashian was more integral in the earlier seasons of Keeping Up, but as the family rose to fame, he began to struggle to keep up with his famous sisters. Rob's battles on Keeping Up were often related to his need to conceal his lifestyle choices from his inquisitive family members. His gradual weight gain and mental health struggles caused the reality star to withdraw from the limelight, before his legal struggles with ex-fiancee Angela White, once known as Blac Chyna, forced him to remove his social media presence almost entirely.

Rob also struggled as his sisters' lives took them into increasingly elite spaces, and their reputation for being chic took on more importance. Suddenly, when Rob would tease them on the series, as a brother is likely to do, it would come with swift and vicious repercussions. The competitive and sensitive siblings were often quick to go tit-for-tat when they felt criticized by one another, and it appeared that Rob's natural reaction to such negative attention was to withdraw.

But Rob has been sending tentative signals of a possible return to the spotlight. Since the legal battle between his ex and his family has been resolved, Rob has continued his low profile online. But in recent months, he has been appearing more and more on social media, paying tribute to his father, wishing his mother or sister Khloé a happy birthday, or sharing sweet photos of his daughter Dream. With this return to social media, could joining his family on The Kardashians be next on the list?

Rob Could Reinvigorate 'The Kardashians'

When he was at his best on reality TV, Rob was funny. His special skill was torturing his sisters for taking themselves too seriously, which is exactly the energy that The Kardashians has been missing in recent years. With most of the sisters sharing only their business events or staged family gatherings that are clearly curated for filming, the series has been missing the "reality" that viewers saw on Keeping Up. The behind-the-scenes moments where the family showed their unfiltered personalities on camera were what made them famous in the first place, and Rob could lead a return to form if he rejoined his sisters on the family's show.

If Rob has come to a better mental space, it would be interesting to see him shake up the established dynamic in the family's reality series after Season 6 airs. If he has the fortitude to ignore the inevitable online negativity, since that is the unfortunate reality for any celebrity on social media, then having him return to the series would be a welcome change. The series has started to fall flat in recent years, as the family has been pulling further away from any environment in which they are not in full control of how they will be portrayed. If he is able to lead the family in ignoring the haters and laughing at themselves again, Rob could completely change the dynamic on The Kardashians, for the better.

Season 6 ofThe Kardashians will air February 6 on Hulu.