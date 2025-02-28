Kim Kardashian and her sister Kourtney Kardashian have a compatibility problem on their family reality series, The Kardashians. While the sisters wish to project an image of being close-knit, their scenes together in Season 6 tell an entirely different narrative. The sisters have had a rocky relationship since Kourtney quit the family show Keeping Up WIth the Kardashians in 2020, after she and Kim got into a physical altercation over the topic of work ethic.

One reason the sisters and their momager, Kris Jenner, shuttered Keeping Up in the first place is that the family had grown too famous, and increasingly too private, to continue filming a reality series that recorded their lives continuously without having a final say over what footage aired. The rapid shift from Keeping Up's final episode on E! to the announcement of The Kardashians on Hulu, where the sisters were suddenly also co-executive producers on the series with control over the edit, speaks for itself.

The sisters' need to control the narrative is so obvious in the reality series that it often interferes with their ability to work together, as in the case of Kourtney's prima donna "retirement" from filming the family's reality series in an effort to maintain boundaries that her sister often seems to violate. After years of maintaining a firm grip on the narrative about the sisters being as close with each other as ever, the cracks in the veneer continue to show, and even their own producers are feeling emboldened to comment on it.

A Producer Clocked This Kardashian Family Trait