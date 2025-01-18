The Kardashians Season 6 trailer gives fans a blast from the past with the surprise appearance of Khloé Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom! In the first teaser for the Hulu reality show, Khloé Kardashian reveals that she has been spending time with Odom, much to the shock of her family. Kardashian and Odom got married in 2009, and their romance was a major storyline during the early seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. While the couple separated in 2015, Odom’s hospitalization due to his drug addiction delayed the proceedings until 2016.

Despite their complicated split, it appears the former couple is finally on good terms. The trailer shows Odom walking into one of the Kardashians’ homes holding a bouquet of red roses. While Khloé Kardashian’s sisters are shocked at the news, momager Kris Jenner can’t hold back her tears. “That was the love of her life,” she says before adding that she is devastated for her child. However, it is not yet clear due to editing whether Jenner is talking about Odom or someone else.

As far as the rest of the Kar-Jenners go, The Kardashians Season 6 is going to show the iconic reality family navigating personal challenges and relationships while managing their million-dollar businesses. The Kardashians Season 6 premieres February 6, 2025, on Hulu. According to the synopsis, the latest season of the reality show will feature the Kar-Jenners’ past returning to haunt them as they rely on each other to overcome the obstacles that come their way. The upcoming season will also feature Khloé Kardashian’s 40th birthday, her and Kim Kardashian’s trip to India, and North West performing at The Hollywood Bowl.

