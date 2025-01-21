The mom of four and SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian teased her fans that she is dating someone new and was seen pretty serious about this person as she discussed his closet sizes in her house. As per the report by PEOPLE, an exclusive source told how the reality star, who turned 44 last year, is fully invested in her kids, family, and her law; having no time to date! However, Kim humorously teases her fans in the trailer of their show's 6th season, The Kardashians, saying, “I had the intention of staying single. I was fully lying to you guys. Me not dating, and not wanting love and attention? I don’t think you know me.”

After her divorce from Rapper Kanye West and a short-lived fling with SNL alum Pete Davidson, Kim is rumored to be dating Odell Beckham Jr., popularly referred to as OBJ, an American professional football wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins. In one clip in the trailer, Kim shares her plans for a home expansion, highlighting the addition of extra closet space. Gesturing with her open arms to outline the area, she says, "To here, I make a whole ‘his’ closet." Kim's mother and momager, Kris Jenner replies to this by saying, 'You must really like him."

Who Is This Mystery Boyfriend?

Kardashian and Beckham Jr. were first linked in September 2023 when a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair were "hanging out" after OBJ's split from Lauren Wood. They were both seen exiting the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party after hanging out pretty much all night together. Two months later, Kim attended Beckham Jr.'s '90s-themed birthday celebration at WSA in New York.

Although it might not have been confirmed that these two were dating, Kim's confession in the trailer prompts the possibility of her confirming their relationship status and introducing OMJ to the Kardashain-Jenner fans through Season 6. The Kardashians season 6 returns on Hulu on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 12 a.m. EST.

The Kardashians Follow the Kardashian family as they celebrate new ventures and navigate through their new normal: motherhood, relationships, and career goals. Release Date April 14, 2022 Cast Kris Jenner , Kim Kardashian , Kourtney Kardashian , Khloe Kardashian , Kendall Jenner , Kylie Jenner Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 5 Story By kim kardashian Writers Kim Kardashian , Khloe Kardashian , Kourtney Kardashian , Kris Jenner Streaming Service(s) Hulu , Dis Directors Ryan Seacrest Showrunner Ryan Seacrest Expand

