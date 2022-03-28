While the Oscars are a night of celebrating the world of filmmaking, many fans of The Kardashians were cheering during a commercial break. Tonight, we were able to catch a new teaser surrounding the family who will be making a comeback to Hulu on April 14. In the teaser, fans caught new clips of what they can expect from the upcoming reboot of the 20 season show which originally aired on E! under the title, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

While many have been wondering what tone the series will take, tonight’s sneak peek made it obvious that we can expect the same familial shenanigans the original series was known for. Opening on matriarch Kris Jenner, the trailer reveals the proposal we’ve all been waiting for. Considered an odd couple by many, the show promises to take a deep dive into the romantic relationship between Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker. Although the real ones will remember that Barker was a neighbor to the famous family and even appeared in a Season 13 episode of Keeping Up, we haven’t seen the two romantically entangled yet. While Jenner speaks about how excited she is for her daughter, cameras cut to the now legendary engagement when Barker proposed to his bride to be surrounded by hundreds of roses on the beach.

Sharing another intimate moment of her life will be Kylie Jenner, who was pregnant with her second baby during filming for the series. The second-time mother recently gave birth to the baby boy who she and the child’s father, Travis Scott, initially named Wolf Webster. As of this week, the parents haven’t revealed their son’s new name. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian brings the emotion during a snippet of her confessional when she says that her separation from ex-husband Kanye West aka Ye, has been “really hard.” In case you’ve been living under a rock, the couple separated last year, but West has been making their divorce very public and even going after his ex-wife’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Kim isn’t the only one with troubles of the heart. Khloé Kardashian’s struggles with her ex and father of her child, Tristan Thompson, are also given a spotlight in the teaser. Following a rocky and unfaithful past, the two hit another major speed bump when it came out in January of this year that Thompson was the father of his trainer’s child. While it’s likely that the revelation happened after the cameras wrapped, the infidelity is sure to play in our heads while we watch the two interact during the upcoming season. Leaving no one out, Kendall Jenner also gets a feature in the teaser. Both she and Kim are in the running to be on the cover of Vogue, something that Kim jokes she would “murder” her sister over.

All in all, The Kardashians is shaping up to give us everything we’ve missed over the last 10 months. Between the drama, silliness, and family dynamics, the new series looks like it won’t disappoint.

