Before developing his penchant for crime thrillers and high-octane films like Heat and Ferrari, director Michael Mann took an unexpected dive into the realm of horror and fantasy with his 1983 film The Keep. His second theatrical feature, after his 1981 project Thief, is widely known for being an unmitigated disaster in post-production, suffering from the death of its special effects supervisor and studio meddling that cut Mann's original 210 minutes of footage down to just 96. For a time, the director himself even disowned the film. Its problems haven't stopped it from becoming a cult classic though. Now, the war horror is finally coming home with a long-overdue upgrade thanks to a 4K Ultra HD release from Vinegar Syndrome which is now available for purchase.

The Keep is an adaptation of the 1981 novel by F. Paul Wilson and takes place in Nazi-occupied Romania, where German soldiers have laid siege to a small village. Though warned by the locals, the men station themselves in an ancient structure in the Carpathian Mountains, only to soon realize the supernatural horror that lies within. This malevolent force begins decimating the troops, growing more powerful with each victim it kills and forcing Captain Klaus Woermann (Jürgen Prochnow) to seek outside help. He learns that the only man capable of stopping the monstrosity is Dr. Theodore Cuza, an elderly Jewish historian played by the legendary Ian McKellen, who is currently locked in a concentration camp with his daughter.

At the time, Mann's cursed film was widely panned, and, to this day, it still holds a 39% score from critics and a 43% score from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. However, it has managed to generate a following in the years since, with plenty of fans calling for a release of a director's cut showing the over 100 minutes of lost content. Regardless of the final result, it benefitted from an excellent cast. Joining the Das Boot breakout Prochnow and Lord of the Rings star McKellen were Scott Glenn, Gabriel Byrne, Alberta Watson, Michael Carter, and Robert Prosky, among others. Adding to the ambiance was a soundtrack by the German electronic band Tangerine Dream, who also lent their talents to Mann's Thief, Risky Business, and Grand Theft Auto V.

Re-Enter 'The Keep' With Plenty of Special Features

Close

Vinegar Syndrome's 4K restoration of The Keep comes in either a standard release or a special edition limited to only 12,000 units that comes with a creepy new spot gloss hard slipcase and slipcover combo designed by Edward Kinsella highlighting the monstrous Molasar. In addition to the 4K/Blu-ray discs, it also comes packed with a 40-page bound book for collectors who want even more content from the film. Rounding out the collection is a wide array of special features delving into the creation of the film with the author Wilson, film historians, and others who worked on the project. One featurette also appears to honor the unfinished work of late special effects supervisor Wally Veevers​​​​​​. See the full list below:

'The Keep' 4K Ultra HD Special Features

Commentary track with Film Historian Matthew Aspery Gear

"Out of the Darkness" (7 min) - an interview with producer Gene Kirkwood

"Something Is Murdering My Men" (24 min) - an interview with The Keep author F. Paul Wilson

"What He Left Unfinished" (6 min) - an interview with VFX producer Peter Kuran

"An Evil Most Ancient" (24 min) - an interview with make-up effects designer Nick Maley

"Other Sounds for Other Worlds" (11 min) - an interview with co-composer Johannes Schmoelling

"I, Molasar" (25 min) - an interview with actor Michael Carter

Still gallery

Original trailer

TV spot

The Keep is now available in 4K Ultra HD from Vinegar Syndrome for a discounted price of $44.99 USD for the limited edition and $34.99 USD for the standard edition. Check out the box art in the gallery above and visit the official website below to pick up a copy.

The Keep Nazis are forced to turn to a Jewish historian for help in battling the ancient demon they have inadvertently freed from its prison. Release Date December 16, 1983 Cast Alberta Watson , Scott Glenn , Jürgen Prochnow , Robert Prosky , Gabriel Byrne Ian McKellen , William Morgan Sheppard , Royston Tickner , Michael Carter , John Vine , Wolf Kahler , Jona Jones , Rosalie Crutchley , Frederick Warder , Bruce Payne , David Cardy , John Eastham , Philip Bloomfield , Yashaw Adem , Stephen Whittaker , Stephen Whittaker , Ian Ruskin , Stephen Jenn , Benedick Blythe , Robin Langford Runtime 96 minutes Expand

Buy on Vinegar Syndrome