Michael Mann’s film Blackhat was one of the biggest financial disasters of 2015. It scored “rotten” on Rotten Tomatoes, and its star Chris Hemsworth would express disappointment in his own performance. A year later, Mann debuted an extended cut as part of a career retrospective at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. This is a director who will not abandon a film just because it’s somehow inconvenient -- perhaps because he did once. While Mann was open to fielding questions about Blackhat so long after its release, he’s been notoriously tightlipped about his second feature, The Keep. Also underperforming at the box office, this 1983 fantasy-horror film suffered extensive cuts by the studio which undermined the director’s psychedelic approach. Looking back, it’s such an outlier in Mann’s filmography, which is so defined by neo-noir crime thrillers about professional men. Without a stateside release on DVD or Blu-ray, the film has never been cleaned up, leaving a standard-definition image and poorly-leveled sound. It’s been forgotten, and yet The Keep is nevertheless a compelling experience because of these unsanded edges, which maintain the boldness of its vision.

What Is 'The Keep' About?

Adapted from a novel by F. Paul Wilson, The Keep takes place in a Romanian village in 1941. A unit of Nazis arrive, led by Captain Klaus Woermann (Jürgen Prochnow), and they camp inside a mysterious stone keep, against the warnings of locals. Already, this is an unusual setup for Michael Mann. Who are the morally ambiguous men here to do a job because it’s in their nature? These are Nazis! And when the creature or evil force hidden by the keep is unleashed, who’s gonna care when it recreates the ending of Raiders of the Lost Ark? In fact, however reasonable or even sympathetic Woermann is, he’s replaced in the spotlight by a Jewish professor, Dr. Theodore Cuza (Ian McKellen) and his daughter Eva (Alberta Watson), whose lead role is challenged by the arrival of Glaeken (Scott Glenn), a man with magical abilities. In total, the studio trimmed about 100 minutes from The Keep, a feature-length excision that disrupts whatever connective tissue these characters had, and mangles the pacing. The opening scene must have gone untouched, as the arrival of the Nazi convoy is so prolonged, aided by slow-motion and the electronic score by Tangerine Dream. It’s spacey and dreamlike, and entirely without subjectivity. Certainly not Woermann’s, despite the punctuation of close-ups on his eye. What presents as a protagonist problem turns out to be an interest in style over just about everything else.

When the Nazis inevitably summon the keep’s great evil, it’s a sequence of suspense that forfeits the discipline of tension for the hallmarks of an 80s power ballad music video. The booming synthetic soundtrack kicks on as one soldier, in silhouette and slow-motion, runs toward a harsh blue light animated by fog. Who are these guys? The audience learns the names but little else, aside from their fatal greed. The keep is decorated by 108 silver crosses, with 108 being a holy number in Hinduism and Buddhism, so these soldiers want to steal them. Cue the overdramatic lighting and sound. This is a singular moment, cleaved from its context. The scene is directed with such an inappropriate fervor that it becomes absorbing, but there’s no suggestion of purpose. The subsequent deaths of these Nazis at the proverbial hands of an incorporeal evil is good? Bad? The answer seems to be: “phantasmagorical.” The purpose may be incoherence, so long as the film focuses attention on discrete images, while keeping the big picture faint.

'The Keep' is Lovecraftian Nazi Horror

It would almost work, if the keep has a psychological effect on the soldiers which reflects in the filmmaking. Instead, The Keep – and its villain – is caught between two horror traditions: Nazi occultism, of concrete imagery and a separation of us and them, and weird fiction, of unreliable narrators and probing tentacles. The aesthetic trappings are consistent with later works like Hellboy, Wolfenstein, and the recent film Overlord, which all took advantage of Hitler’s alleged interest in sorcery and demonology. However strange that well, such interesting titles have sprung up, including a 2013 found-footage film, Frankenstein’s Army, boasting creature design so impressive it even awed the Japanese. The Nazi-killing force released from the depths of the keep is the Radu Molasar, which begins as a billowing swirl of smoke. Apparently, Mann didn’t have the best idea of how to bring this creature to life, which was further complicated by the death of visual effects supervisor Wally Veevers. When the smoke has had its fill of life force and takes shape, the audience is treated to one of the most underwhelming horror villains since Rawhead Rex, a weird bodybuilder golem given over to fits of rage. “I will destroy them!” he yells. Terrifying.

Molasar works better as a force of unknowable power, and his arrivals are always heralded by gusts of wind that blow papers around and make people squint and yell. Of course, there’s something undeniably charming about the creature’s final form, especially for fans of daikaiju eiga or vintage sci-fi, with their rubber suits. A movie monster is a movie monster, and sometimes, more is better than less. Unfortunately, the big scene of his promised destruction was never actually filmed, making for the most inexcusable continuity gap, next to the sudden sex scene between Eva and Glaeken. The aftermath of the Molasar’s Nazi massacre instead leaves the carnage to the imagination, that infinite canvas so essential to Lovecraftian storytelling. What is seen, what is concrete in The Keep, is the literal stone of the fortress, the production design which captures a proper cosmic doom. The exterior is featureless but for a single black hole entrance, and the interior is made up of spaces too wide for human use, where men who linger are driven mad by their dreams.

In 'The Keep,' the True Monster is -- Wait for It -- Man

Unfamiliar with the Molasar, Woermann has no suspect for the rising body count, which prompts the unwelcome dispatch of Erich Kaempffer (Gabriel Byrne) and his SS. Where the first detachment passed through the village without incident, Kaempffer immediately rounds up the villagers and executes three of them, against Woermann's protest. His discomfort with the slaughter of civilians stems from his past as an anti-fascist with possible ties to the International Brigades in Spain. He isn’t just a “Good German,” or one meant to draw sympathy once juxtaposed with a more archetypal Nazi. Thus, The Keep has its players for a conversation on the nature of evil itself, whether it’s best represented by an ancient curse or human men in black uniforms, and whether those two things are even so different.

As foreshadowed by a priest driven to madness inside the keep, Dr. Cuza strikes a devil’s bargain with the Molasar, who cures him of scleroderma, and believes that releasing this evil from the keep will win the war. This belief is described by the film as the corrupting influence of power, and Cuza has to resist his desire for vengeance to prevent the Molasar’s destruction from spreading beyond the Nazis. Throughout the film, the progression of the Molasar’s outbreak from within the keep is paralleled to the evil inside men’s hearts which the Nazis represent. Woermann describes it in virological terms, and true enough, the racism of Nazis was imprinted on the global cultural consciousness and never fully went away. However, Cuza’s ultimate resistance to the Molasar is an act of courage that Woermann wasn't himself able to match. He didn't actually fight in Spain, and now he’s taking orders from the SS. If there aren’t interpersonal relationships between these characters, there are thematic connections. And then Glaekan shoots the Molasar with a beam of light, and everything goes boom. Spoiler alert?

There are no spoilers for The Keep. Even a first viewing doesn’t spoil the second, as the details are so murky as to never coalesce in memory. First introduced in a concentration camp, we next find Dr. Cuza and Eva already inside the keep, with no scene of retrieval or hint as to the travel arrangements. Where the first act is reasonably easy to follow, the film then declines like a rambling story, with dreamlike sequences and an incidental collaboration of non-protagonists pushing the plot forward – to where? Despite that Michael Mann never worked in the fantasy genre again, his own directorial quirks ensured that what could’ve been a campy horror film, in keeping with the era, was instead serious as a funeral. The Keep is anchored by a bleak tone in addition to its atmospheric production design, allowing all the other parts to float freely. The score is otherworldly simply by being so disconnected from the action. The Molasar is not so much a villain as a counterargument made flesh and anger. Like his off-screen obliteration of Nazis, The Keep does not end up feeling victorious, but why should it? We have enough victories, enough stories of success. Directors should be so lucky to have a fascinating failure under their belt, though few are as haunting and genuinely strange as The Keep.