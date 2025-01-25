The unexplainable is the main draw of The X-Files, and any fans of the show can likely attest that they have been drawn to the strange and unusual ongoings of the world. The things that others turn a blind eye to, they put under a microscope. The things others call nothing but folklore and ghost stories, they call intrigue. Yes, the series led by David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson as agents Mulder and Scully, respectively, has always embraced the world of conspiracy and encouraged audiences to do the same. So, if you've found yourself craving more of the spookiness that The X-Files supplied in plenty, look no further than the Elizabeth Debicki-led series The Kettering Incident.

‘The Kettering Incident’ Follows a Similar Backstory to ‘The X-Files’