Deadline has reported that Joe Manganiello is the latest to join the cast of the upcoming dark comedy thriller, The Kill Room, starring alongside the previously announced Oscar winner Samuel L. Jackson and Oscar-nominee Uma Thurman.

The story of The Kill Room follows a trio of criminals, with Manganiello playing one of these central character. He will be taking the role of a currently unnamed hitman, who will be joined by his boss, played by Jackson, and an art dealer, played by Thurman. A money-laundering scheme involving the three accidentally turns the hitman into an avant-garde sensation overnight, which leads to Thurman's character playing the art world against the criminal underworld. The film was written by Jonathan Jacobson, the first feature film he has written, and is directed by Nicol Paone, whose feature directorial debut was the 2020 film Friendsgiving. Additonal casting will be announced in the future with production of the film set to begin in New Jersey and New York this spring. This project is the latest reunion between Thurman and Jackson, as the Pulp Fiction stars also partook in a reunion for the iconic film along with John Travolta on stage at the 94th Academy Awards, celebrating the classic film's 28th anniversary. It was this same event that Jackson received his first Oscar win in the form of a Lifetime Achievement Award, celebrating his long and illustrious career.

Manganiello most recently appeared in Netflix film Metal Lords, by D.B Weiss and David Benioff. He has also appeared as Slade Wilson, aka Deathstroke, in the Justice League film and will be once again joining a Zach Snyder project as part of the upcoming Netflix series Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, being featured in a starring role. Previous acting credits include Flash Thompson in a fellow superhero film, Sam Raimi's Spider-Man, as well as a starring role in HBO's True Blood. Upcoming projects that will feature Manganiello are the upcoming AMC drama series Moonhaven.

RELATED: 'The Kill Room': Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson Team Up on Dark Comedy

Yale Entertainment is producing the upcoming film. Thuman and Paone are also set to act as producers on the project alongside Dannielle Thomas and Jason Weinberg from Untitled Entertainment. Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman, and Jon Keeyes will also be producing under their Yale Productions banner with Anne Clements of Idiot Savant Pictures. Robert Kapp, Scott Levenson, Jason Kringstein, Richard Switzer, Ian Niles, Philip W. Shaltz, Bradley Pilz, Michael Rothstein, Jesse Korman, and Jeffrey Tusi serve as executive producers on the project.

The Killing Room currently does not have a release date or window. Production is scheduled to begin in New Jersey and New York this spring.

'Tenet' Doesn't Deserve a Rewatch, It Requires It

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Matt Villei (354 Articles Published) Matt Villei is a Senior News Writer for Collider. Having a deep appreciation for the games, films, and books that he experienced growing up, Matt wanted to learn the inner workings of how these pieces of media were made. He graduated from Hofstra University with a Film Studies degree and a Creative Writing minor with the hope of one day making a game like the ones he grew up playing. When not writing, he plays some games, watches some professional wrestling, and spends some time with his two Golden Retrievers. More From Matt Villei

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe