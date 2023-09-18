The world of art has often come across as an eccentric, pretentious, and enigmatic place to outsiders who aren't art collectors or dealers. The typical image that is conjured about art consumers is wealthy people who stare in awe and concentration at paintings that can vary in different styles, from minimalism to surrealism. The strange culture of art has been depicted in recent movies such as Velvet Buzzsaw and The French Dispatch. Another upcoming film focused on the art world will join this collection which is Nicol Paone's dark comedy thriller The Kill Room.

The project was first announced in early April 2022 with Pulp Fiction costars Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson already cast as the leads. Joe Manganiello (True Blood) joined the cast shortly after along with the notable addition of Maya Hawke (Stranger Things). Production took place in the middle of 2022 with the completed film being involved in a bidding war during the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. Shout Studios acquired the distribution rights for the movie and is set to release it this fall.

Get your brushes and paints out and consider the following guide below as your picture-perfect canvas to learn everything that we know so far about The Kill Room.

The Kill Room Release Date September 23, 2023 Director Nicol Paone Cast Samuel L. Jackson, Maya Hawke, Uma Thurman, Joe Manganiello Rating R Runtime 98 minutes Main Genre Thriller Genres Thriller

When Does 'The Kill Room' Come Out?

The crime comedy will be released on September 29. It was initially reported to be released a day earlier on September 28, but the release was shifted to Friday instead.

The date will be populated by other movie releases including The Creator, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, and Saw X.

Where Can You Watch 'The Kill Room'?

The Kill Room will first be released in cinemas exclusively in the US. Announcements are still yet to be made on international release dates and when the movie will be made available to watch on streaming. Until then, make sure to check out this page for the latest updates.

Watch the Trailer for 'The Kill Room'

The first trailer was released by Shout Studios on August 3, 2023. It opens with Manganiello's Reggie Pitt and Jackson's Gordon Davis who are involved with underworld crime. Reggie is a contract killer and Gordon is his boss who realizes they need to launder their earned money. The two are sent to Patrice Capullo (Thurman), an art dealer and gallery owner, who agrees to partner up with Gordon and Reggie who allegedly have art to sell. Reggie begins making art for potential buyers only to become a surprise hit under the pseudonym of "The Bagman", inspired by his violent method of eliminating targets. However, the trio's success threatens to blow up what is meant to be a covert money laundering scheme.

What Is the Plot of 'The Kill Room'?

The plot takes on a dark comedy tone that combines the surprisingly similar realms of art dealing and underworld crime. Both occupations are involved with anonymity, and dodgy deals and are unconventional methods of gaining money. This is where Patrice, Reggie, and Gordon all converge with money-related struggles since Patrice needs new interesting exhibits for her gallery while Reggie and Gordon need a "legal" way to process their money. The unlikely trio will set up an intriguing dynamic that will see how long they can keep up the act, especially with Reggie and Gordon's crimes possibly catching up to them.

The official synopsis reads as follows:

The dark comedic thriller follows an art dealer (Uma Thurman) who teams with a hitman (Joe Manganiello) and his boss (Samuel L. Jackson) for a money laundering scheme that accidentally turns the hitman into an overnight avant-garde sensation, forcing the dealer to play the art world against the underworld.

Who Stars in 'The Kill Room'?

The comedy thriller will revolve around the main characters portrayed by Uma Thurman, Joe Manganiello, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Thurman is a household name best known for her roles in Quentin Tarantino's films Pulp Fiction, and Kill Bill Volumes 1 & 2. She recently starred in the hit rom-com Red, White & Royal Blue. Manganiello has been part of various film franchises like Sam Raimi's Spider-Man, Magic Mike, and Zack Snyder's Justice League. He is also known for his TV roles in series like True Blood, One Tree Hill, and American Heiress. Jackson is a popular veteran actor who is also one of Tarantino's most frequent collaborators. His many iconic projects include Snakes on a Plane, the Star Wars prequel trilogy, and multiple MCU films and series where he starred as Nick Fury.

The cast extends to many more actors and actresses including Stranger Things star Maya Hawke who plays a worker named Grace in Patrice's gallery. This marks Hawke's first collaboration with Uma Thurman, her mother. Her next project is the Flannery O'Connor biopic Wildcat which is directed by her father, Ethan Hawke. Matthew Maher (Our Flag Means Death) joins the project as Nate, a drug dealer who brings together Patrice, Reggie, and Gordon. Debi Mazar (Younger) plays an art critic called The Kimono while Jennifer Kim (Mozart in the Jungle) and Dree Hemingway (Starlet) portray gallery customers Mae and Anika respectively. Amy Keum (Honor Society) is another gallery worker named Leslie, Candy Buckley (Bachelorette), and Larry Pine (Succession) are Mrs. and Dr. Galvinson, two wealthy art buyers. The cast is rounded out by Tom Pecinka (American Rust) who plays Anton, another criminal who is skeptical of Gordon's idea, and Alexander Sokovikov (For All Mankind) who plays a Russian oligarch named Roman Rashnikov.

Who Is Making 'The Kill Room'?

The film is directed by Nicol Paone whose previous comedic work includes directing the 2020 comedy Friendsgiving and appearing in the Judd Apatow films This is 40 and Funny People. Jonathan Jacobson making his screenwriting debut by penning The Kill Room's screenplay.

The team of producers for the film includes Uma Thurman, Nicol Paone, Bill Kenwright, Dannielle Thomas, Jason Weinberg, and William Rosenfeld. Anne Clements is a producer from Idiot Savant Pictures while Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman, and Jon Keeyes are from the company Yale Productions.

The extensive list of executive producers for the project includes Robert Kapp, Paul Wedgwood, David Gilbery, Naomi George, Nicholas Donnermeyer, Phil Hunt, Compton Ross, Jason Zibarras, Ulf Ek, Richard Switzer, Ian Niles, BK Fulton, Jay Burnley, Cary Anderson, Kahil Dotay, Philip W. Shaltz, Bradley Pilz, Michael J. Rothstein, Russ Posternak, Jeffrey Tussi, Tyler W. Konney, Scott Levenson and Jason Kringstein. Matthew Helderman and Luke Taylor are executive producers from BondIt Media Capital.

When and Where Did 'The Kill Room' Film?

Filming took place in New York and New Jersey which fell in line with the story's main setting. Specific locations included the Hoboken area and The Novado Gallery. The project began filming in late April 2022 following Joe Manganiello's casting announcement.

Director Nicol Paone posted on her Instagram account that filming wrapped on June 10.

However, two additional reshooting days occurred in October later that year as Paone also posted on Instagram.