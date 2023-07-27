The Big Picture Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman reunite after 30 years in the dark comedy thriller, The Kill Room, bringing audiences a high-stakes adventure.

The reunion of a lifetime is coming to theaters across the United States on September 28. Deadline reports that Shout! Studios has revealed that the dark comedy thriller, The Kill Room, which stars Pulp Fiction alum Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman will be crashing its way into cinemas in just a little over two months, bringing audiences another high-stakes adventure with the duo who haven’t been seen opposite one another in almost 30 years. From what we know about the Nicol Paone (Friendsgiving) directed feature, the pair will find themselves back in their roots of high-octane, pulse-pounding action.

In the Jonathan Jacobson-penned script, The Kill Room centers on an art dealer (Thurman) who joins forces with a deadly hitman (Joe Manganiello) and his boss (Jackson) for a money laundering heist that takes on a life of its own. In the midst of pulling off the crime, the hitman’s art gets spotted and turns him into an artsy sensation. Finding herself caught in the crosshairs, the art dealer needs to make some quick decisions as she goes up against a world of her own and the seedy underbelly that she’s accidentally unleashed.

Along with seeing Jackson and Thurman on screen for the first time since Quentin Tarantino’s cult classic, audiences will also see the Kill Bill star appear opposite her daughter, Stranger Things, Do Revenge, and Asteroid City’s Maya Hawke. Also featured in the ensemble cast is Candy Buckley (Bachelorette), Dree Hemingway (The Unicorn), Debi Mazar (Younger), Larry Pine (Succession), Amy Keum (Honor Society), Alexander Sokovikov (For All Mankind), Jennifer Kim (Mozart in the Jungle), Tom Pecinka (The Survivalist), and Matthew Maher (Air).

Who’s Behind The Kill Room?

The feature is a joint effort between Yale Productions and Idiot Savant Pictures with a long list of producers that includes Paone, Thurman, Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman, William Rosenfeld, Dannielle Thomas, Jason Weinberg, Anne Clements, and Bill Kenwright. Serving as executive producers are David Gilbery, Naomi George, Robert Kapp, Paul Wedgwood, Phil Hunt, Bradley Pilz, Jason Kringstein, Michael J. Rothstein, Scott Levenson, Jay Burnley, Nicholas Donnermeyer, Ian Niles, Jeffrey Tussi, Luke Taylor, Matthew Helderman, Jason Zibarras, Cary Anderson, BK Fulton, Russ Posternak, Ulf Ek, Compton Ross, Kahil Dotay, Bradley Pilz, Richard Switzer, Tyler W. Konney, and Philip Shaltz.

Gear up to take on the art industry and a ruthless league of hitmen when The Kill Room arrives in theaters on September 28. As of right now, no trailer has been released but take a trip down memory lane in a teaser for Pulp Fiction below.