The Big Picture No matter how you interpret it, The Killer showcases David Fincher's signature attention to detail and dark humor in a unique way.

Whether you see it as a well-made thriller or find deeper meaning as a reflection on filmmaking, the film taps into a unique wavelength all its own.

The more that you get swept up in it, the more The Killer becomes visually thrilling as it once again proves Fincher's prowess as a director can make anything shine bright.

One thing must be made clear right out of the gate: The Killer is not going to be remembered as David Fincher’s greatest film. At the same time, it is still rather great in its own right. Where this would sound like damning with faint praise if discussing other directors’ filmography, even mid-tier Fincher remains something special in a way that grows on you. Much like Michael Fassbender’s dorky yet deadly assassin, his latest is a film that is bitterly funny in a way few of his past works have been (the closest being Gone Girl) while still bringing an almost obsessive attention to detail, down to his lead not even blinking on camera, that ensures it feels like solidly familiar territory for him. The film also succeeds at being different things to different people, which makes it interesting to deconstruct what ensures it works so well.

To some who first saw the film when it premiered back at this year’s Venice Film Festival amongst a variety of other bloody and visceral visions, it is simply a well-made thriller that finds plenty of dark humor as it accompanies a ruthless killer as he gallivants around the world goofily adopting a string of fake identities to get close enough to get even with the people who tried to take him out after his latest mission went seriously awry. To those less enamored with it, the film is a stylish yet lackluster work that doesn’t have much meat on the bone and is merely coasting on the prowess of Fincher’s direction. To others who are perhaps trying to reckon with this perceived lack of substance, they will make the case that it is actually a more meta reflection on the nature of filmmaking and the perfectionism that goes into carrying out a tough job as well as possible. Whether you’re seeking to approach the film from that more allegorical perspective or just want to go along for the grim ride Fincher is taking us on, it is a film that just glides along no matter how you’re coming at it.

David Fincher’s 'The Killer' Is Great No Matter Which Way You Approach It

The funny thing is, whether you find yourself drawn to metaphorical readings or simply are looking to get swept up in seeing a longtime filmmaker proving they’re as sharp as ever, The Killer feels like one of the few films this year where it doesn’t really care what you think while still working either way. For every moment where it feels like you’re seeing a peek into what Fincher thinks about his relationship to his work, a surprising gag or joke will cut through the fabric of the film itself. This offers what could potentially be something more substantive to chew on or just serve as a playfully light ribbing that is in keeping with the rest of the film. These seemingly distinct elements are not mutually exclusive at all and are actually increasingly in service of the same effective wavelength that the film is operating on.

The experience is then one that is coldly straightfaced in some moments while being wryly humorous in others, never getting too bogged down with any sort of setup about which way it is going. Rather than feeling noncommittal, there is a refreshing confidence to the experience that feels all too rare. Where many modern films can feel like they need to appeal to a set audience to the point that they’re merely horrifyingly robotic, The Killer remains mostly light on its feet while injecting moments of humor in consistently delightful fashion. Whether you want to see it in a light like Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City from earlier his year that saw him showing what he thinks of his own films or just observe Fassbender briefly square off with a terrific Tilda Swinton in one of the most borderline sarcastic yet unexpectedly melancholic scenes of the year, The Killer is the type of film that can do both of these things with ease.

There can be one of the most brutal ballets of a fight scene that rivals the ambitious, thrilling, goofiness of John Wick 4 just as it has plenty of its bloody wit to spare. Though it was good that the film got at least some sort of theatrical release before its Netflix premiere, it's still quite a shame that it didn’t go wider for more people to see as everything from the sound to the visuals in this particular sequence is shattering. Of course, the connection between being a hired gun where you always have to toe the line and being a filmmaker beholden to a market that cares little for your work is certainly something to engage with as well. Every shot Fincher captures, whether it is following the action or having a laugh in between these moments, strikes right at the core of what visually thrilling cinema can do. This would normally be something that is valued though, much like its protagonist, feels like it is a part of the past that may soon fade away. However, at least it does so with such flair.

'The Killer' Shows Fincher Remains a Stellar Director

One element coming at the complete dismissal of the other and vice versa does a disservice to the whole affair as the craft is impeccable regardless of whether you think it has more to say. The readings being offered are in less competition than one would think. Instead, each feels more like it has the potential for a chilling sense of grace regardless of how you shift the balance of your focus. There is potency to what Fincher is doing even if just taken at face value and the rest of everything else can also serve as icing on the cinematic cake for those who wish to partake in parsing deeper into his potential intentions. The style can just be the style or it can also become the substance depending on what frame of reference you catch it through. Whether it is a meditation on the art of moviemaking or a taut thriller, no matter how you perceive each refraction, it is proof that a great filmmaker can make anything shine.

