David Fincher has been one of the best filmmakers over the last 30 years. His psychological thrillers pushed the genre forward. With films like Zodiac, The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, and Se7en, Fincher has cemented himself as one of the best visionaries working today. The director’s next film will be The Killer, which has been in development limbo for nearly two decades. Now, the film is finally releasing on Netflix later this year. Here is everything we know about David Fincher’s The Killer.

The Killer is set to hit Netflix on November 10, 2023. The film joins a packed November slate, with The Marvels releasing on the same day. Dune: Part Two drops on November 3, and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will release the following week, November 17.

Will The Killer Have a Theatrical Release?

As of now, Netflix has yet to announce plans to release The Killer theatrically. Some Netflix original films have had limited theatrical releases such as The Irishman and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, but that’s far from the norm. As it stands, the only way to watch The Killer is on Netflix, but that is very likely to change.

Does The Killer Have a Trailer?

As of now, The Killer does not have a trailer. However, the film has a three-minute featurette released in December last year. In the clip, Michael Fassbender (X-Men: Days of Future Past) details what it was like returning to work for the first time since the start of the pandemic. He also reminisces on what it was like working for David Fincher for the first time.

While this is all behind-the-scenes footage, we get to see the moody lighting and atmosphere that will likely be similar in the final product. Fassbender’s narration gives us a glimpse of the film's appearance once we get an official trailer.

What Is The Killer About?

The Killer is based on the Alexis Nolent and Luc Jacamon graphic novel of the same name. The film is said to be “a brutal, bloody, and stylish noir” film. Fincher has been associated with the project since 2007 when it was set up at Paramount. The first volume of the series was published in 1998. The official synopsis reads as follows:

Solitary, cold, methodical, and unencumbered by scruples or regrets, a killer waits in the shadows, watching for his next target. Yet, the longer he waits, the more he thinks he's losing his mind, if not his cool.

Who Is in the Cast of The Killer?

While we don’t have the full cast list, The Killer already features some standouts. Michael Fassbender is the lead of the film and will be joined by Tilda Swinton (The French Dispatch), Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick), Arliss Howard (Full Metal Jacket), and Sophie Charlotte (Dark Days).

Who’s Behind The Killer?

The Killer was adapted by Fight Club screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker and directed by Fincher. This will mark the first time Walker and Fincher have worked together since Se7en in 1995. Erik Messerschmidt (Mank) returns to work with Fincher as the cinematographer. Ceán Chaffin and William Doyle act as producers. Ceán Chaffin, Fincher’s wife and long-time producing partner is also contributing to the project. Production companies such as Panic Pictures, BOOM! Studios and Archaia Entertainment are also involved.

When and Where Did The Killer Film?

The Killer began filming in November 2021 in Paris, with additional filming taking place in New Orleans, the Dominican Republic, and St. Charles, Illinois. Filming wrapped in late March 2022.

More David Fincher Movies You Can Watch Right Now

David Fincher is one of Hollywood’s most talented visionaries and his filmography is incredible. While The Killer is still a few months away, there are still plenty of Fincher flicks you can sink your teeth into. Here are three David Fincher films you can watch right now.

Se7en (1995) - Se7en was Fincher’s second feature film, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a wonderfully crafted movie. When retiring police Detective William Somerset (Morgan Freeman) tackles a final case with the aid of newly transferred David Mills (Brad Pitt), they discover a number of elaborate and grizzly murders. They soon realize they are dealing with a serial killer who is targeting people he thinks represent one of the seven deadly sins. Somerset also befriends Mills' wife, Tracy (Gwyneth Paltrow), who is pregnant and afraid to raise her child in the crime-riddled city.

Se7en is a grimy thriller that will have you on the edge of your seat. Freeman and Pitt deliver strong performances and enhance the already excellent script. The film is nearly perfect.

Fight Club (1999) - While we’re breaking the rules by talking about Fight Club, it’s well worth it because this film is special. A depressed man (Edward Norton) suffering from insomnia meets a strange soap salesman named Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt) and soon finds himself living in his squalid house after his perfect apartment is destroyed. The two bored men form an underground club with strict rules and fight other men who are fed up with their mundane lives. Their perfect partnership frays when Marla (Helena Bonham Carter), a fellow support group crasher, attracts Tyler's attention.

Fight Club is a modern classic. The cast is spectacular, and Fincher’s gritty style fits the film perfectly. It’s unapologetic with its violence and that only highlights the struggle seen by Norton’s and Pitt’s characters. The film is a wild ride from start to finish.

Gone Girl (2014) - Based on a novel of the same name, Gone Girl is a psychological thriller. In Carthage, Mo., former New York-based writer Nick Dunne (Ben Affleck) and his glamorous wife Amy (Rosamund Pike) present a portrait of a blissful marriage to the public. However, when Amy goes missing on the couple's fifth wedding anniversary, Nick becomes the prime suspect in her disappearance. The resulting police pressure and media frenzy cause the Dunnes' image of a happy union to crumble, leading to tantalizing questions about who Nick and Amy truly are.

Gone Girl is a mind-bending thriller and both Affleck and Pike shine in their roles. It’s a dark depiction of marriage and that makes it all the more intriguing. The score, the lighting, and the cinematography create a sense of dread and unease. It’s a thrilling watch.

