David Fincher's forthcoming film for Netflix, The Killer, has wrapped production according to various sources, including the social media account of camera crew member Dwanye Barr. Starring Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton, it will be Fincher's second full feature for the streaming service after 2020's Mank when it debuts late this year or early 2023. The Killer also marks a reunion between the director and his Se7en screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker, who penned this adaptation of Alexis Nolent's French-language graphic novel of the same name.

The original story features a contract killer, Fassbender, facing an existential crisis, even as enemies and the repercussions of his bloody actions close in on him. As the logline for the film says, "A man solitary and cold, methodical and unencumbered by scruples or regrets, the killer waits in the shadows, watching for his next target. And yet the longer he waits, the more he thinks he's losing his mind, if not his cool." It continues, "A brutal, bloody and stylish noir story of a professional assassin lost in a world without a moral compass, this is a case study of a man alone, armed to the teeth and slowly losing his mind." That sounds about right for Fincher, who's made his bones with stories featuring violence and, in particular, men in various states of mental duress. It will mark the director's first return to onscreen bloodshed since 2014's Gone Girl if you don't count his helming of several episodes of his Mindhunter series for Netflix.

The Killer is somewhat of a passion project for Fincher, who's been trying to translate the comic to screen for at least the last 14 years. Though it was once close to rolling into production at Paramount with Brad Pitt circling the lead role, the studio balked for unknown reasons, and the director brought it over to Netflix as part of his four-year deal with the streamer that began in 2020. Previously, Netflix Head of Global Films Scott Stuber called The Killer "provocative and interesting" adding that, "It’s a really fun, big movie in the hands of one of the best filmmakers.”

Production has trotted the globe since kicking off late last year, making shooting stops in Chicago, New Orleans, Paris, and the Dominican Republic. Alongside Fassbender and Swinton in front of the camera are Monika Gossmann of Mank and the forthcoming The Staircase and Kellan Rhude of Dexter: New Blood. Erik Messerschmidt, who lensed Mank and Mindhunter for the director, is on board as cinematographer. Regular Fincher collaborators Ceán Chaffin and William Doyle are producing. There is no confirmed release date at this time.

