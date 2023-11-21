The Big Picture John Woo's iconic action films like Hard Boiled and The Killer are difficult for fans to access and watch, and it doesn't seem like that will change anytime soon.

The rights to Woo's hits have been sold to another company, making it impossible for him to release them in 4K or make them more widely available.

Despite the limitations on accessing his past classics, fans can look forward to Woo's upcoming English remake of The Killer, which will feature Game of Thrones' Nathalie Emmanuel and Lupin's Omar Sy.

Before he ever set foot in Hollywood, legendary action director John Woo was redefining the genre in Hong Kong. Woo delivered hit after hit, with some of the most notable being acclaimed actioners like Hard Boiled, The Killer, and A Better Tomorrow. The problem with these films, compared to his Hollywood epics like Face/Off, Mission: Impossible 2, and Windtalkers is that they are exceedingly difficult for most fans to access and watch. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like that's going to change anytime soon either.

While speaking with Collider's Steve Weintraub for his new film, Silent Night, Woo poured cold water on any hopes that his Hong Kong hits would be made available in 4K in the near future. When asked about the possibility, he said, "No. I don't think so because I don't own the rights. The production company has sold everything to another company." It's not for a lack of effort, though. "I tried to do it, but I couldn't because I don't own it." It's a harsh reality for many Hong Kong action classics which are often caught in a tangled web of licensing issues. Physical DVDs and, in Hard Boiled's case, a digital release on Prime Video, are available in some cases, but options are still incredibly limited for classics that are more than deserving of upgrades.

Films like The Killer helped Woo break into Hollywood in the first place, bringing his signature style to his stateside productions that included now popular premises like gun-fu and slow-motion shootouts. If the rights were ever sorted out, such films would be prime candidates to be featured in the Criterion Collection, which frequently re-releases a wide variety of films with unique artistic approaches or importance to film history from around the world in 4K. Until that happens, fans can at least look forward to Woo's upcoming English remake of The Killer. The film is slated to arrive on Peacock and will feature Game of Thrones alum Nathalie Emmanuel alongside Lupin star Omar Sy.

Woo Returns to Violent Action With 'Silent Night'

With Silent Night, Woo offers an experimental return with a film that features no dialogue. Starring Joel Kinnaman, the violent Christmas movie follows a father on a vicious revenge quest after his young son is gunned down in the crossfire of gang warfare. He plans to teach every remaining gang member a brutal lesson as punishment for taking away the light of his life and his voice. X star Scott Mescudi is also on board with Catalina Sandino Moreno, Harold Torres, Vinny O'Brien, and Yoko Hamamura rounding out the cast.

Silent Night will arrive in theaters on December 1. Read our full guide here for everything you need to know about Woo's return to directing. Check out the trailer above and look for Steve's full interview with Woo soon.

Silent Night From legendary director John Woo and the producer of John Wick comes this gritty revenge tale of a tormented father (Joel Kinnaman) who witnesses his young son die when caught in a gang's crossfire on Christmas Eve. While recovering from a wound that costs him his voice, he makes vengeance his life's mission and embarks on a punishing training regimen in order to avenge his son's death. Full of Woo's signature style, Silent Night redefines the action genre with visceral, thrill-a-minute storytelling. Release Date December 1, 2023 Director John Woo Cast Joel Kinnaman, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Kid Cudi, Harold Torres Runtime 104 minutes Main Genre Action

Buy Tickets Now