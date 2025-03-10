The action genre loves a retiree getting pulled back into the fray to do some violence. From The Equalizer to A History of Violence to Pig, it’s undeniable how compelling and even endearing audiences find a normal, peaceful life giving way to the violent origins that shaped it. 2022’s The Killer is a frenetic but fluid—and surprisingly warm—entry into the subgenre. The Killer follows Bang Ui-gang (Jang Hyuk), a man of few words with a dry sense of humor and a quiet caffeine addiction. The inciting incident that calls Bang out of domestic bliss and back into the criminal underworld? His wife Hyeon-soo (Lee Chae-young) asks him to babysit.

What Is the Killer About?

Image via iHQ

The Killer is based on The Child Who Deserves to Die by Bang Jin-ho and manages to adapt the tropes of the domesticated action man to the screen with a compelling dimension. Bang has been tasked with babysitting Yoon-ji (Lee Seo-young), the troubled teen of a family friend. His deadpan responses and mostly stoic demeanor are contrasted by how willing he is to immediately cave to Hyeon-soo’s demands and Yoon-ji’s ever-changing needs. It’s the accidental father trope audiences love from stories like The Last of Us, The Witcher, and Logan but—thanks to Bang’s efficiency and the film’s realism—make it more tangible. This doesn’t mean that the stakes aren’t high, however, and Yoon-ji’s troubles become his troubles.

With the endearing balance of Bang’s past and present, as well as the chaos of a criminal underbelly that exploits teens and adults alike, director Jai-Hoon Choi (The Swordsman, The Hypnosis) offers narrative spikes and action set pieces that rival western martial arts films like John Wick, with signature camera work and style of modern Korean classics like The Man from Nowhere and The Villainess. Saturated hallways, claustrophobic elevators, and neon-drenched lobbies support a wealth of single-take action sequences as well as the perfect amount of fun gimmick shots. But the real glory of The Killer lies in actor Jang Hyuk’s committed portrayal of Bang Ui-gang.

Jang Hyuk Is a Master of the Rule of Cool in ‘The Killer'