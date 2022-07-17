Distributed by Wide Lens Pictures, the American-Korean film The Killer reached $72,096 at the box office within its first 5 days in U.S. cinemas. Since the action film starring Korean movie star Jang Hyuk hit theaters on July 13, the film garnered $50,000 within the first three days playing in 56 different locations.

The Killer hit theaters in the U.S. around the same time as Where the Crawdads Sing and faced a lot of competition so far with popular picks such as Thor: Love and Thunder and the box office behemoth Top Gun: Maverick. Based on the popular Korean web-comic, The Killer follows the ruthless assassin turned retired hitman who agrees to take care of a teenage girl, only to turn to his expertise in order to rescue her when she becomes involved with loathsome people. The first trailer for The Killer reveals Hyuk playing the assassin Bang Ui Gang, which has him returning to the action-packed fight scenes that made him a superstar.

Outside the action-packed big screen, Jang Hyuk is popular for his role as Park Gye-won in the popular historical drama Bloody Heart. Hyuk is known for his action roles such as his leading role in the miniseries Chuno with Ji-Ho Oh and Lee Da-Hae. He also had a role in the Korean crime flick Voice, which revolves around employees of an emergency call center who try to fight crime using the limited information they get from urgent calls. He was most recently in the investigative series Tell Me What You Saw as well as the 2021 film Tomb of the River.

Image via Shaw Entertainment Group

Mark W. Shaw, the Producer and CEO of Wide Lens Pictures, shared Hyouk’s preparations for the role in a statement announcing the day-and-date release in the U.S. Shaw said the action film veteran, “trained particularly hard for this film, and meticulously choreographed all the fight sequences and stunts.”

The film also stars Bang Eun-Jung as Sung Yeon and See-young Lee as Kim Yun Ji. The Killer is directed by Choi Jae-hun, who is known for the horror film The Hypnosis. Nam Ji-Woong made his feature film writing debut by adapting the screenplay for the action film. Nam Ji-Woong, Mark W. Shaw and Chul Shin also serve as producers for the landmark film. The Killer is also among the first films to have a joint launch in the U.S. and Korea.

The Killer premiered in U.S. theaters on July 13. You can watch the trailer below;