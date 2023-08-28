The Big Picture The long-awaited film The Killer, directed by David Fincher, is finally set to release after almost two decades. Michael Fassbender takes on the lead role of a hitman who starts to question his actions.

After nearly two decades, the long-anticipated film The Killer, directed by David Fincher, is on the verge of release. This project has been on Fincher's radar since 2007 when it was initially set up at Paramount. Now, the film finds its home on Netflix, thanks to Fincher's comprehensive partnership with the streaming platform. Michael Fassbender takes on the lead role of the titular assassin in this movie.

In anticipation of its Venice premiere, a new poster for the movie has been unveiled, featuring Fassbender in character. In the poster, Fassbender is seen wearing a distinctive rimmed hat, a Hawaiian shirt, and a blazer, offering a glimpse into his character's appearance. The character description of Fassbender's role states that he will play a hitman who begins to psychologically crack as he develops a conscience, even as his clients continue to demand his skills.

The Killer boasts a screenplay by Andrew Kevin Walker, known for his work on Seven and Fight Club alongside Fincher. This film marks David Fincher's return to the director's chair following his 2020 release, Mank, and he's joined by a familiar face from that film in the form of cinematographer Erik Messerschmidt, who is once again collaborating with Fincher. Messerschmidt's exceptional work on Mank earned him an Academy Award, and this collaboration marks another milestone in their partnership, following their work together on Mindhunter for the streamer.

Netflix's official synopsis for the movie offers the following plot tease:

“Solitary, cold, methodical, and unencumbered by scruples or regrets, a killer waits in the shadows, watching for his next target. Yet, the longer he waits, the more he thinks he’s losing his mind, if not his cool.”

Fassbender leads the film starring alongside Tilda Swinton, Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard, and Sophie Charlotte. Speaking of Fassbender's performance in the lead role, in combination with Fincher's direction, Netflix's film chief Scott Stuber previously said:

"He’s a giant star ready to explode in the world, and he’s just looking for those parts that can take advantage of who he is as a person. Opportunistically, you see what David has done with talent throughout his career, and how he constantly elevates people to do their best work. The combination of those two we’re really excited about."

Notably, Fassbender was not initially slated to appear in the film — instead, Brad Pitt was at one point set to star as the lead character. The film is slated to debut on Netflix November 10. Check out the poster below.