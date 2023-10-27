The Big Picture David Fincher's latest film, The Killer, starring Michael Fassbender as an assassin has unveiled its final trailer.

The movie received a nomination for the prestigious Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival and clinched the award for Best Soundtrack.

The film arrives in select theaters around the world today.

On the day the film is released in select theatres, Netflix has dropped the final trailer for David Fincher's latest film, The Killer, which stars Michael Fassbender as an assassin with a crisis of conscience following a "fateful near miss". Debuting at the Venice Film Festival in September, the movie received a nomination for the prestigious Golden Lion, an accolade awarded to Venice's Best Film of the festival.

While it fell short of securing the top honor, it did clinch the award for Best Soundtrack, a composition crafted by the acclaimed musicians Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, both Academy Award-winners known for their remarkable work on the scores of The Social Network and Soul. Fincher directed The Killer from a screenplay by Andrew Kevin Walker, adapted from the French comic series of the same name by Alexis Nolent. The movie also features the likes of Tilda Swinton, Charles Parnell, Sala Baker, Sophie Charlotte, and Kerry O'Malley.

Where Can I Watch 'The Killer'?

In her review, Collider's Emma Kiely had issues with the plotting and writing of the film, but found plenty to admire in Fincher's signature style of filmmaking, as well as the performances of the cast which may leave the viewer disappointed that more wasn't made of the promising premise and set-up.

"The cast works well despite the material not helping them all that much. Fassbender puts on an empty, dead-inside facade and it works perfectly for a man who has to become invisible at a moment’s notice. Tilda Swinton, to no one’s surprise, makes the absolute most of her one sequence. But it also teases what a better film this could have been if we were allowed more time with other characters. Yes, this is the Killer’s world but he is not a character that can carry a two-hour movie. Though Fincher is not known for his action sequences, there is one fight scene that takes place in a Florida home that is electrifying from start to finish. Again, a little look inside a parallel world where this movie could have been so much more."

If you're ready to form your own opinions about The Killer, the film is in select theatres today around the world, ahead of its premiere on Netflix on November 10. To find out more information on The Killer, including where to watch the film, check out our handy guide to help you out.

The Killer (2023) Release Date November 10, 2023 Director David Fincher Cast Michael Fassbender, Tilda Swinton, Charles Parnell, Monique Ganderton Rating R Runtime 158 minutes Main Genre Action

Watch on Netflix