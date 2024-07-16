The Big Picture Get ready for Nathalie Emmanuel to shine in The Killer, a new action-packed movie from legendary director John Woo.

In the upcoming film, Emmanuel's character Zee faces a dangerous mission that forces her to question her morals and past.

The Killer boasts a star-studded cast, including Emmanuel, Sam Worthington, Omar Sy, Diana Silvers, and Saïd Taghmaoui.

Nathalie Emmanuel is ready to step into one of the biggest roles of her career in the new trailer for The Killer. The upcoming movie will arrive on Peacock later this summer, giving audiences a chance of diving deep into the next project by John Woo. The film will continue the legacy of the Hong Kong action story Woo worked on more than thirty years ago. And while Emmanuel's Zee will be a very different protagonist from the ones the filmmaker has worked with before, the action-packed trailer for The Killer lets viewers know that Woo is excited to give new life to the agent's mission.

The Killer will follow Zee during a very complicated mission. Her mysterious mentor, portrayed by Sam Worthington, will ask her to kill a blinded young woman. The idea of taking out such a vulnerable target won't sit right with the movie's brave protagonist. After refusing to move forward with the kill, Zee will have to run away from powerful forces of evil while diving deep into a conspiracy related to her past. The trailer shows why some people know Zee as the Queen of the Dead. Through many unpredictable action sequences, Zee will begin to question her line of work, in an unpredictable quest for survival.

The cast of The Killer didn't come to mess around in the upcoming Peacock release. While Nathalie Emmanuel is known around the world for her role as Misandei in Game of Thrones, moving away from Westeros has given the artist other opportunities to display her acting talents. Emmanuel will also be seen in Megalopolis later this year. And the questionable leader attempting to control Zee will also be portrayed by a star. Projects such as The Killer provide Sam Worthington with the chance to work on something different when taking breaks from running around the forests of Pandora. The performer will return to the role of Jake Sully in Avatar 3, which will premiere on the big screen next year.

John Woo Expands on the Legacy of 'The Killer'

More than thirty years after The Killer delighted audiences with the story of Ah Jong (Chow Yun-fat) and Li Ying (Danny Lee), Zee has arrived to blow everyone away with her fighting skills and desire to get to the bottom of the truth. The new version of The Killer will also feature performances from Omar Sy, Diana Silvers and Saïd Taghmaoui. Next month, audiences will find out if Zee will be able to survive her most dangerous mission yet, or if the agent will lose her life while trying to find out the truth behind her past.

You can check out the new trailer for the killer above, before the movie arrives on Peacock on August 23: