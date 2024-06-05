Dave Bautista and Pom Klementieff may have said goodbye in the tearful finale of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but the two Marvel stars are reuniting for Lionsgate's latest action-comedy, The Killer's Game. Directed by J.J. Perry, The Killer's Game sees Bautista stars as an expert assassin named Joe Flood who has recently been given a grim, terminal diagnosis of a brain condition. Thinking he only has months to live, Joe decides to end his life by hiring Klementieff's vengeful and villainous villain to send a hit squad after him. There's just one problem - a mistake was made at the hospital and Joe is perfectly fine and his "terminal" scans were actually somebody else's.

Despite his best efforts to stop the contract, Joe now has no other choice but to face these would-be assassins head-on, especially when his girlfriend (Sofia Boutella) gets caught up in his secret career. The movie is already looking like another bloody good entry into Lionsgate's vast repertoire of action movies, arguably most notably led by the John Wick franchise. To find out more about Dave Bautista and Pom Klementieff's action-packed reunion, as well as its cast, trailer, release date, and more, here is everything we know so far about The Killer's Game.

Image via Lionsgate

Dave Bautista's The Killer's Game will be gunning its way onto screens starting Friday, September 13, 2024. Once Dave Bautista's quest to flee a terminal illness he doesn't actually have begins, fans of the action star will have to see The Killer's Game unfold at your local movie theater. Even though September is a full month away from October, the spooky season is starting early, at around the same time The Killer's Game releases in theaters. Not only will the movie be released exactly one week after the long-awaited Tim Burton sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, but The Killer's Game will also be released the same day as Blumhouse's remake of Speak No Evil.

Does 'The Killer's Game' Have a Trailer?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Lionsgate released the first trailer for The Killer's Game on June 5th, 2024, and it doesn't hold back any punches with its violent kills. As he tells his date, Joe Flood works as a "retirement planner", though, in actuality, he is one of the deadliest assassins to ever live. Joe longs for a quieter life with his beloved partner, but he soon gets an incentive to cut her out entirely when he is told he has months to live. This leads Joe to consult an old rival of his and put a contract out for himself, for which his peers jump at the opportunity to carry out. Once Joe discovers he isn't actually dying, he tries to get the contract revoked, but his contractor still has hard feelings about Joe killing her father.

Who Stars in 'The Killer's Game'?

Close

The Killer's Game features not one, but two Guardians of the Galaxy in its ranks, starting with Dave Bautista. A former WWE superstar, Bautista made his big breakout acting debut in the original Guardians of the Galaxy film, and while Bautista has expressed interest in moving on from those movies, his role as Drax remains as one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's best performances. Since his breakout gig, Bautista has starred in everything from big-budget action spectacles like Spectre and Army of the Dead to more nuanced epics like Blade Runner 2049 and Dune.

Drax shared many scenes with Pom Klementieff when she played Mantis in the last two Guardians of the Galaxy films, so it's great to see they'll be sharing the screen again in The Killer's Game. This time, however, Klementieff will be playing a direct villain. We saw her play a more villainous role to terrific effect when she went toe-to-toe with Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning.

Bautista and Klementieff are joined by a very strong supporting cast, starting with Rebel Moon star Sofia Boutella as Joe Flood's partner. Also in the mix are Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Ben Kingsley, John Wick Chapter 4 star Scott Adkins, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews. Crews joining the cast makes for another fun Guardians of the Galaxy connection, as the actor also plays a role in the Disney World attraction, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

What is the Plot of 'The Killer's Game'?

Image via Lionsgate

The official plot synopsis of The Killer's Game reads as follows:

In the new action-comedy 'The Killer's Game', when top hitman Joe Flood is diagnosed with a terminal illness, he decides to take matters into his own hands – by taking a hit out on himself. But when the very hitmen he hired also target his ex-girlfriend, he must fend off an army of assassin colleagues and win back the love of his life before it’s too late.

Who is Making 'The Killer's Game'?

Image via Lionsgate

The Killer's Game is being directed by J.J. Perry, who has had plenty of experience in the action world via stunt performances in the John Wick series, The Fast and the Furious franchise, and more. In 2022, Perry made his directorial debut with the Jaime Foxx-led vampire hunting film, Day Shift. The film is also based on the novel by Jay Bonansinga, with the screenplay being written by Simon Kinberg (Mr. & Mrs. Smith), James Coyne (Puncture Wounds), and Rand Ravich (The Astronaut's Wife).

The Killer's Game will also feature:

Music by Roque Baños (Don't Breath 2)

(Don't Breath 2) Cinematography by Flavio Martínez Labiano (Jungle Cruise)

(Jungle Cruise) Production design by Matt Gant (Shadow and Bone)

(Shadow and Bone) Art direction by Dániel Börcsök (Gran Turismo) and Zoltán Sárdi (The Continental)

(Gran Turismo) and (The Continental) Costume design by David Wolfe (Gangs of London)

What's Next for Dave Bautista After 'The Killer's Game'?

Dave Bautista is set to have a big 2024, as he's set to star in two more feature films and a television show later this year. Bautista will be starring in Paul W. S. Anderson's new fantasy film In the Lost Lands and a sequel to My Spy titled My Spy the Eternal City. As for the show, Bautista is set to return to the role of Scott Ward for the animated Army of the Dead prequel, Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas. Later down the line, Bautista will reportedly be voicing a villain role in the first-ever theatrical feature of a beloved television series, Aang: The Last Airbender.