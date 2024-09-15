Lionsgate’s action-comedy The Killer’s Game made a solid impression at the box office this weekend, raking in an estimated $2.6 million across 2,623 theaters in the U.S. The film, starring Dave Bautista and directed by J.J. Perry, received a B+ CinemaScore from audiences, indicating a generally positive reception. According to PostTrak, the film’s opening weekend audience skewed heavily male, with 64% of viewers being male and 78% aged 25 and over, led by the 25+ male demographic at 51%.

That kind of demographic breakdown aligns with the movie’s action-packed premise, which follows Bautista’s character, a veteran assassin, who decides to put a hit out on himself after being diagnosed with a terminal illness — only to later discover that the information might not be as accurate as he thought. Although a modest opening weekend, given Lionsgate's proclivity for financing the production of projects via third parties, it's believed that the film will turn a profit for the studio.

Directed by Perry with a screenplay by Rand Ravich and James Coyne, the film is adapted from Jay R. Bonansinga’s book. The movie features a star-studded ensemble including Sofia Boutella, Terry Crews, Scott Adkins, Pom Klementieff, Alex Kingston, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre, and Ben Kingsley.

Is 'The Killer's Game' Worth Seeing?

The movie hasn't had the warmest of reception from critics, with a disappointing score of 33% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the film seems to be more popular with audiences who see it, with 77% of moviegoers rating it as a film they'd recommend. Regardless, it's a film that director Perry felt like he'd "won the lottery with" in getting Bautista and Boutella on board, as he told Collider's Steve Weintraub:

"Again, getting this movie for me was a win. Getting Dave Bautista was a huge win, like the lottery. The thing that scared me in prep was, 'What actress am I gonna get who’s gonna be able to dance? I'm gonna have to put a mask on someone. We have to do it with costume.' And Dave goes, 'I know this girl, Sofia Boutella, that I did Hotel Artemis with,' and she just turned out to be amazing. They were friends. We spent a lot of time in prep hanging out and eating together and letting them spend a lot of time together. So, it was evident immediately in the first read-through. It was like, 'Wow, there's something there.'"

The Killer's Game is playing in theatres now. Grab your tickets below.

The Killer's Game Dave Bautista stars as Joe Flood, a hitman who, after being diagnosed with a terminal illness, places a hit on himself. However, he must fight off an army of assassins when he learns he’s been misdiagnosed and now has to protect his ex-girlfriend, who becomes a target. Release Date September 12, 2024 Director J.J. Perry Cast Sofia Boutella , Dave Bautista , Scott Adkins , Ben Kingsley , Terry Crews , Daniel Bernhardt , George Somner , Marko Zaror Runtime 104 Minutes Writers Jay Bonansinga , James Coyne , Simon Kinberg , Rand Ravich

