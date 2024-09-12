Dave Bautista is playing a most dangerous game in the aptly titled The Killer's Game, which will see the beloved actor reunite with one of his Guardians of the Galaxy co-stars (but not in the way you might think). The latest action spectacle from Lionsgate Studios (the same production company behind the widely celebrated John Wick saga), The Killer's Game sees Bautista star as Joe Flood - one of Europe's most skilled and reputable assassins who is looking to settle down from his life of violence to be with his partner, Maize (Sofia Boutella). That life doesn't appear to be in the cards for Joe, as he soon gets the devastating news that he's terminally ill and doesn't have long to live. Not wanting to have Maize see him in deteriorating health, Joe makes the drastic decision to hire an old sadistic rival named Marianna (Pom Klementieff) to hire assassins to kill him.

There's just one problem. As it turns out, Joe's doctor made a mistake, and the trained killer isn't actually dying. Despite his best efforts to get the hit called off, Marianna isn't letting Joe get away that easily, and soon sends every hired gun in Europe to collect Joe's head. What follows is a high-octane action adventure through the continent, but where can one see this epic journey unfold? To find out, here is where you can watch the comedic action high jinks of The Killer's Game.

Is 'The Killer's Game' Streaming?

The Killer's Game will not be debuting on streaming when it premieres this September, and we promise that is not a false diagnosis. While this might be disappointing for those who were hoping to watch Dave Bautista's latest action film from the comfort of their own home, we do have a pretty good sense of where the film will be available to stream following its theatrical debut. This is thanks in part to a deal Lionsgate inked with NBCUniversal in 2022.

In that 2022 deal, Lionsgate agreed that they would be releasing their newer theatrical releases exclusively on Peacock after their theatrical run ends. The deal officially went into effect in 2024, so Peacock will more than likely be the eventual streaming home of The Killer's Game. Peacock currently offers two base subscription plans, Premium and Premium Plus, and you can find the pricing and features of each in the handy table below:

The games begin when The Killer's Game officially premieres on Friday, September 13, 2024, in the United States.

Is 'The Killer's Game' in Theaters?

Yes, Joe Flood's bloody journey of survival will be playing in theaters when The Killer's Game debuts on September 13th. It's poised to be a competitive weekend, and not just because Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has been ushering in spooky season in a big way with a strong opening weekend just one week prior. The Killer's Game will also be opening directly against the James McAvoy-led horror remake Speak No Evil and the Ian McKellen-led drama The Critic.

Watch the Trailer for 'The Killer's Game'

The trailer for The Killer's Game showcases Joe Flood's life getting turned upside down. He's clearly the best at what he does, but when he's told by a doctor that he's living on limited time, he decides to call it quits for good. Everything changes again once he finds out he's not actually dying, but not for Marianna, who has been dreaming of seeing Joe Flood go down ever since he killed her father several years ago. Now, Joe will have to face off against several dangerous assassins, which include characters played by Terry Crews, Daniel Bernhardt, and more.

What Is 'The Killer's Game' About?

The official plot synopsis of The Killer's Game reads as follows:

In the new action-comedy 'The Killer's Game', when top hitman Joe Flood is diagnosed with a terminal illness, he decides to take matters into his own hands – by taking a hit out on himself. But when the very hitmen he hired also target his ex-girlfriend, he must fend off an army of assassin colleagues and win back the love of his life before it’s too late.

Other Action Movies Like 'The Killer's Game' You Can Watch Right Now

'John Wick' (2014)

Much like Joe Flood, John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is the best at what he does, and what he does is killing. At least, he used to, as John left the assassination game when he performed an impossible task and left the life for good. However, when John's wife passes away and the dog she left behind for him is killed by a ruthless gangster's son, John dusts off his equipment to raise hell once again. What started as a unique indie crime drama has now blossomed into one of the biggest modern blockbuster franchises of the industry, and there are still many more stories set in John Wick's expansive and wholly unique criminal underworld. John Wick is available to rent and/or purchase on Prime Video.

'Bullet Train' (2022)

David Leitch's high-speed adventure Bullet Train has become a widely praised modern classic. An operative known only as "Ladybug" (Brad Pitt) is tasked with a seemingly simple snatch job to pick up a briefcase on a Japanese bullet train. Things go sour as there are multiple other parties on the train who also want that very same briefcase, and Ladybug might need to break his vow of pacifism in order to get out alive. Bullet Train is available to stream on Hulu.

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' (2017)

Before they played bitter enemies in The Killer's Game, Dave Bautista and Pom Klementieff were teammates in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starting with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. All of the Guardians of the Galaxy films are stellar in their own right, but the second one in particular stands out as a truly stellar entry. The action-packed, laugh-out-loud, hysterical, and surprisingly heartfelt sequel follows Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and the rest of the Guardians team as they come face-to-face with Peter's own long-lost father, Ego (Kurt Russell). Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is available to stream on Disney+.

