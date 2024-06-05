The Big Picture Dave Bautista stars as a skilled assassin who orders a hit on himself after a misdiagnosis, now fighting off his attackers.

The trailer showcases Bautista backed into a corner, defending himself against equally lethal killers.

A star-studded ensemble cast, along with stunt coordinator and director J.J. Perry, bring the adaptation of 'The Killer's Game' to the big screen.

After teasing fans with a minimalist poster, Lionsgate released today a trailer for its upcoming action-comedy The Killer's Game. The story centers around a skilled assassin who orders a hit on himself after he discovers he has a terminal illness. The problem is, the diagnosis was wrong, and he now has to fend off the people he put on his own track. The movie is set to premiere in theaters on September 13.

The trailer for The Killer's Game underscores the same idea of the movie's poster: Dave Bautista's (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery) character Joe Flood has kind of backed himself into a corner, and he'll have to protect himself against killers who are as skillful as he is. He'll also have a hard time explaining to vicious assassins why there isn't a bounty on his head anymore — especially when the killers have made a game out of it and targeted his girlfriend.

If the premise wasn't curious enough, The Killer's Game ensemble cast also help make it a must-watch. It features Sofia Boutella (Rebel Moon), Ben Kingsley (Shang-chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings), Scott Adkins (John Wick: Chapter 4), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Daniel Bernhardt (Atomic Blonde) and Antonia Desplat (Shantaram).

Who's The Team Behind 'The Killer's Game?'

The Killer's Game is directed by J.J. Perry, a stunt performer-turned director whose skills come in hand when helming action flicks. Perry worked in the stunt department of titles such as John Wick 2, Avatar: The Way of Water and F9. He was also a second unit director in Blue Beetle, The Fate of the Furious, Warrior and many others. The screenplay is by James Coyne (A Certain Justice), Simon Kinberg (X-Men: Dark Phoenix) and Rand Ravich (Life TV series), who based the story on the novel of the same name by author Jay Bonansinga.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Killer's Game adaptation has been in several people's minds for the better part of the last two decades. During different times, it was attached to names like Jason Statham (Beekeeper), John Woo (Face/Off), and Wolfgang Petersen (Troy). Back when the movie was officially announced in early 2023, its producer Andrew Lazar celebrated the team that they were able to assemble and stated that they "searched far and wide and we finally found the perfect Joe Flood in Dave Bautista, who balances compelling action and incredible comic timing better than anyone else. And with JJ Perry at the helm, we know this film will deliver the kind of wholly original and unique action that global audiences crave.”

The Killer's Game premieres in theaters on September 13.