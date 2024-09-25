The 2024 box office has been a whirlwind, with some big budget films like Furiosa failing to earn back the reported production cost, but other smaller budget movies like It Ends With Us grossing more than 10x its budget. However, there's one action film that released a few weeks ago that has performed spectacularly poorly at the box office, despite costing only $30 million to produce — a relatively small amount in the modern era of nine-figure blockbusters. The Killer's Game, the action flick which stars Dave Bautista, has finally earned $5 million at the worldwide box office, with $4.9 million coming from domestic earnings and only $260,000 from international markets. The film also stars Sofia Boutella and Terry Crews and currently sits at a "rotten" score of 43% from critics but a much higher 81% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Killer's Game is based on the novel of the same name by Jay Bonansinga, and the screenplay for the film was penned by James Coyne and Rand Ravich. Coyne is best known for his work on the Dolph Lundgren-led Puncture Wounds, and he also helmed the 2013 unrated fantasy adventure film, Vikingdom. Ravich is the creator of TV shows such as Second Chance and Crisis, each of which only received one season before being canceled. He also wrote The Astronaut's Wife, the space sci-fi drama starring Charlize Theron, and The Maker, the crime thriller starring Matthew Modine. J.J. Perry directs The Killer's Game, and he has worked as a stunt coordinator on major box office hits like Avatar: The Way of Water, and F9: The Fast Saga, and he also made his directorial debut with the Jamie Foxx-led Day Shift in 2022.

How Have Other Dave Bautista Movies Performed at the Box Office?

Dave Bautista's role as Drax in the MCU accounts for much of his total career box office gross, particularly his roles in both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. However, the Daniel Craig-led Spectre is actually the third-highest-grossing movie of his career, earning $879 million worldwide. After Spectre are all three Guardians of the Galaxy movies and Thor: Love and Thunder.

The Killer's Game stars Dave Bautista, Terry Crews, and Sofia Boutella and was written by James Coyne and Rand Ravich and directed by J.J. Perry. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

The Killer's Game Dave Bautista stars as Joe Flood, a hitman who, after being diagnosed with a terminal illness, places a hit on himself. However, he must fight off an army of assassins when he learns he’s been misdiagnosed and now has to protect his ex-girlfriend, who becomes a target. Director J.J. Perry Cast Terry Crews , Pom Klementieff , Ben Kingsley , Dave Bautista , Joe Flood , Sofia Boutella Scott Adkins , Andrew Galloway , Lucy Cork , Daniel Bernhardt , hoon lee , Marko Zaror , Raffaello Degruttola , George Somner , Scott Alexander Young , Shaina West , Antonia Desplat Runtime 104 Minutes Writers Jay Bonansinga , James Coyne , Simon Kinberg , Rand Ravich Expand

FIND TICKETS