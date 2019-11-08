Lily Rose Depp Talks David Michod’s Historical Drama ‘The King’

0

–

With co-writer/director David Michod’s historical drama The King now streaming on Netflix, I recently sat down with Lily-Rose Depp for an exclusive interview. If you haven’t seen the trailer, The King revolves around a wayward prince (Timothée Chalamet) who ascends the English Throne upon his father’s death at which point he must navigate the politics of the war-torn kingdom. The film blends historical fact and literary fiction to craft a fresh take on the material, which has been the subject of previous films and the William Shakespeare plays Henry IV, Parts 1 & 2 and Henry V. The King also stars Joel Edgerton, Sean Harris, Ben Mendelsohn, and Robert Pattinson.

During the interview, Lily Rose Depp talked about what it was like having a critical role in the third act of the film, her reaction after reading the script, what it was like stepping on set for the first time when the production design and attention to detail was so well done, and Neil Burger’s next film, Voyagers.

Check out what she had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

Lily Rose Depp:

What did she think reading the script for the first time?

What was it like stepping on set when the production design and attention to detail was so well done?

Was she happy or sad that she didn’t have to be part of the big battle scene in the mud?

What can she tease about director Neil Burger’s Voyagers?

Here’s the official synopsis for The King: