New Trailer for ‘The King’ Features Timothée Chalamet, Whom You May Have Heard Of

Hail to The King, baby! The new trailer for the Netflix flick that revisits the rise of Prince Hal to his reign of King Henry V features plenty of sword-swinging and shield-bashing combat alongside a more character-focused narrative for the young ruler. Curiously, there’s no shared writing credit for ol’ Billy Shakespeare on this one despite having written the tetralogy on which many adaptations have been based. (See Tom Hiddleston‘s swoon-worthy performance in 2012’s The Hollow Crown.) Maybe The King is more historically based, or maybe Shakespeare is just so 16th century these days. Either way, this flick is certain to win over a whole new generation of viewers thanks to its classic story and accomplished cast.

Directed by David Michôd and written by Michôd and Joel Edgerton, The King stars Timothée Chalamet, Joel Edgerton, Sean Harris, Tom Glynn-Carney, Lily-Rose Depp,and Thomasin McKenzie with Robert Pattinson and Ben Mendelsohn. The King arrives on Netflix on November 1st.

Check out the new trailer for The King below:

Are you ready for what awaits? Watch The King in select theaters and on Netflix.

Here’s the official synopsis: