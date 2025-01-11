If you're a fan of The Chosen, don't worry — Jesus Christ hasn't been recast. Instead, we've just had a first look at Oscar Isaac playing the Son of God in King of Kings. Isaac takes on the role of the original influencer and carpenter-turned-miracle-worker who was dealing in resurrections long before The Matrix revived Keanu Reeves and Neo. The animated feature is based on a story written by Charles Dickens, an author who, if you can believe, pre-dates BookTok.

King of Kings will take viewers on a time-bending adventure as Charles Dickens (Kenneth Branagh) and his son, Walter, find themselves transported to the era of Jesus Christ through a multidimensional portal. Mary and Joseph's kid, the original miracle baby, voiced by Isaac, will take center stage as Dickens and his son come face-to-face with the figure they’ve revered their entire lives. But Jesus isn’t the only Biblical figure they’ll encounter.

His closest allies and the rotten eggs who crucified him will also make their presence felt. The film is directed by Seong-ho Jang. Jang, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Rob Edwards, is known for his work on Hello Mr. Billionaire and The Monkey King 2. The voice cast of King of Kings will also feature Mark Hamill, Uma Thurman and Forest Whitaker, so there's plenty of Star Wars company for Isaac in the film.

Why Is Jesus Christ in So Many Movies and Shows?

Hard to say really. Definitely nothing to do with being the main character of the best-selling book in history. No, not Harry Potter, the other one. As we speak, Jonathan Roumie plays Big J-C in The Chosen, the prestige television series from Dallas Jenkins which tells the story of Jesus Christ's life through the eyes of those who knew him best, his social media followers. The series is set to premiere its fifth season around Easter, which is pretty solid marketing.

Meanwhile, for a slightly more brutal version of Mary's boy child's most difficult moments, Mel Gibson has confirmed he will shoot a sequel to The Passion of the Christ this year. Jim Caviezel returns in the lead role in The Resurrection of the Christ with de-aging technology set to be used to make Caviezel look as young as he did in the original film, which makes sense as the sequel takes place literally seconds after the original ended.

King of Kings will be released in theaters in the U.S. on Easter weekend 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates. Watch the trailer above.