The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 265 – ‘The King of Staten Island’ and the Films of Judd Apatow

This week on a bonus episode of The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking about The King of Staten Island and the narrative features of director Judd Apatow. We talk about the style of Apatow’s movies, criticisms of his work, his strengths and weaknesses as a filmmaker, how he’s grown as a director, branching out to tell more autobiographical stories of young comedians, and more.

