Maude Apatow and Bel Powley Talk ‘The King of Staten Island’ and ‘Euphoria’ Season 2

–

Here are two names you really need to be aware of right now: Maude Apatow and Bel Powley. Of course Apatow is quite well known as the daughter of Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, but in addition to making movies with her family, she’s been busy taking on other especially bold projects like Assassination Nation and the hit HBO series, Euphoria. As for Powley, it’s been non-stop since delivering her breakout performance in the must-see The Diary of a Teenage Girl, Marielle Heller’s stellar feature debut.

Now these two up and coming powerhouses unite in The King of Staten Island! Apatow steps in as Claire, Scott’s (Pete Davidson) little sister. Whereas Scott is living at home with mom and going nowhere, Claire’s got big dreams and is about to head off to college. Powley plays Kelsey, Scott’s childhood friend who’s turned into something more to him. But whether it’s a budding relationship with Kelsey or taking a cue from Claire’s ambitions, Scott’s got a lot holding him back and he doesn’t quite know how to sort through it all – yet.

With The King of Staten Island now available to watch on VOD, I got the chance to chat with Powley and Apatow about the improvised audition process and the advice they’d give to another actor who’s about to work with Judd Apatow for the very first time. On top of that, we also brainstormed some tattoo ideas and Apatow spoke a little bit about working with series creator Sam Levinson on Lexi’s arc in Season 2 of Euphoria. You can check it all out for yourself in the video interview at the top of this article! And if you’re looking for even more The King of Staten Island talk, click here for my conversation with Marisa Tomei who plays Scott’s mother, and here for my interview with Judd Apatow and Davidson.

Maude Apatow & Bel Powley: