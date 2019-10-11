Timothee Chalamet & David Michod Talk ‘The King’ and Filming the Big Battle

0

–

With the historical drama The King opening in limited release this weekend before streaming on Netflix starting November 1st, I recently sat down with Timothée Chalamet and co-writer/director David Michod for an exclusive interview. If you haven’t seen the trailer, The King revolves around a wayward prince (Chalamet) who ascends the English Throne upon his father’s death at which point he must navigate the politics of the war-torn kingdom. The film blends historical fact and literary fiction to craft a fresh take on the material, which has been the subject of previous films and the William Shakespeare plays Henry IV, Parts 1 & 2 and Henry V. The King also stars Sean Harris, Ben Mendelsohn, Robert Pattinson, Lily-Rose Depp, and Joel Edgerton (who also co-wrote the script).

During the brief but fun interview, Timothee Chalamet and David Michod talk about filming the big 3rd act battle sequence that involved heavy armor and mud, as well as what it was like for Chalamet to deliver an important speech to the troops before the battle began.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

Timothee Chalamet & David Michod:

How tough was filming the big 3 rd act battle scene?

act battle scene? What was it like giving the big speech to the troops and also writing the dialogue?

Here’s the official synopsis for The King: