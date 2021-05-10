If you’re a fan of Stephen King’s work, then The Kingcast is a must-hear podcast. Created by Scott Wampler (formerly of Birth.Movies.Death.) and Eric Vespe (formerly Quint of Ain’t It Cool News), the typical episode involves bringing on a guest to dissect a Stephen King work that’s been adapted into a movie or TV show. However, for the show’s one-year anniversary, the podcast (which is part of the Fangoria Podcast Network), will tackle King’s 1985 short story collection Skeleton Crew with The Skeleton Crew Stunt Spectacular.

Guests for the episode include Hannibal showrunner Bryan Fuller, Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood, The Big Sick co-writer Emily V. Gordon, Bill & Ted star Alex Winter, Doctor Sleep director Mike Flanagan and more. This episode should be a lot of fun, and a way to spice things up by trying to cram in so many guests into the span of one episode to tackle one King work.

“You might wonder, 'How the hell can you cover an entire short story collection within a single episode, and how could you possibly make that work while speaking to over 20 guests?'” asked Wampler. “The answer is: with a lot of careful planning and a willingness to create something ridiculous and chaotic just for the sake of doing so.”

While the podcast market has become somewhat saturated, that makes it even more important to single out podcasts that are worth your time. The Kingcast is such a podcast, and you can see why from their creativity and focus on their subject in a way that isn’t merely going through King’s bibliography in a rote, uninteresting way.

The Skeleton Crew Stunt Spectacular will be available wherever you get your podcasts on Wednesday, May 12th.

