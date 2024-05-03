The Big Picture Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will feature stunning CG water effects that immerse viewers in a visually impressive universe.

If you’re going to use CG in your movies, the goal is typically to make it as seamless as possible. That’s exactly the sentiment that filmmaker Wes Ball (The Maze Runner franchise) went with when he started making the soon-to-be-released action and adventure flick, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Turning to the best in the biz, the production enlisted the help of Wētā Workshop to deliver the powerful blow of dazzling images that fully immerse the audience in the ape-run universe. During an interview with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff, the director shared which blockbuster movie previously counted on the gurus at Wētā to deliver a top-quality product and what he hopes audiences will take from seeing the final result.

Having already seen the impressive otherworldly universe of Ball’s latest film, Nemiroff complimented him on “how damn good you make wet apes look.” Explaining that it’s something viewers haven’t fully gotten a taste of from the promo material, Ball said:

“People don’t fully realize it because we’ve managed to avoid a lot in the trailers. [Laughs] But yeah, the waterwork we got to obviously use a lot of what [Avatar] The Way of Water did, but put in CG apes, which is a whole new frontier for Wētā, I think. The amount of simulation data far exceeds anything they’ve done previously. It’s wild.”

Two Blockbuster Movies Linked By Water

Diving in (so to speak) about the specifics of what ties Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes to Avatar: The Way of Water, Ball says that “It’s all the water stuff” that connects the two productions — although he thinks that his movie kicked it up a notch from James Cameron’s Avatar sequel. He told Nemiroff:

“Every bit of water you see in the movie is all CG. We didn’t shoot anything. It’s pretty stunning stuff. It’s way more complicated this time because it’s not like waves in the sea. It’s crashing and interacting, wet fur, fur strands blowing, water flowing through the fur. It’s just insane. That stuff was the last stuff we delivered. It took a year and a couple of months to do.”

Wes Ball Hopes To Give Audiences a Raw Cut Of The Film

Ball thinks it’s incredibly important for fans to see and understand the impressive work that the team over at Wētā accomplished for the latest Apes movie. And, the director is already planning to release a raw cut by way of bonus material on a physical release. Speaking about one scene that takes place on a bridge, Ball reveals, “That was shot in a parking lot,” adding, “That’s why I want to release this thing where you see what it actually was we shot, to see what Wētā does.”

Understanding that fans are always eager to learn about the process from start to finish, he said:

“I think it’s gonna be fun for people just to see the real artistry that’s involved here. There’s no button that makes this stuff happen. There’s no ‘make ape’ or ‘make whatever.’ It’s real, incredible storytelling and artistry that’s on display here. It’s an honor to be involved with such incredible people.”

You can check out the hard work of Wētā, Ball, and the rest of the cast and crew from Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes when it roars into theaters on May 8. In the meantime, check out Nemiroff’s full interview with Ball below and learn everything there is to know about the film here.

