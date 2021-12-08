Tales of mermaids living in the deep waters of the ocean have fascinated humans since the beginning of time, and now, Collider can exclusively reveal the trailer for Hollywood’s newest take on the marine legend: The King’s Daughter, starring Pierce Brosnan and Kaya Scodelario and based on the 1997 novel The Moon and the Sun by Vonda N. McIntyre.

Also starring Benjamin Walker, Rachel Griffiths, and Bingbing Fan, The King’s Daughter follows an alternative history surrounding King Louis XIV of France (Brosnan) and his quest for immortality, having captured a mermaid (Fan) and planning to use her life force for himself. The Sun King is beloved by his people for years, and everything seems to be going to plan, until his long-forgotten illegitimate daughter, Marie-Josèphe (Scodelario) arrive at Versailles and discovers the mermaid, bonding with her and determined not to let her father steal what does not belong to him.

Image via Gravitas Ventures

RELATED: Exclusive: 'The Accidental Wolf' Season 2 Trailer Brings a Military Cover-up to Light

An epic historical tale intertwined with fantasy and romance, the film will finally receive a theatrical release on January 21, after being shot in 2014 and initially planned for release in 2015. The film was pulled from release only weeks before its intended release date by Paramount that year, citing visual effects issues with some of the film’s watery sequences as the reason for the delay. (The film is now being released by Gravitas Ventures.) The delay, VFX-related or not, took much longer than anyone could have anticipated, with a teaser trailer arriving in the middle of what will now be an eight-year gap between the film’s shoot and its release, rebranding the film from its original title to The King’s Daughter.

The King’s Daughter was adapted for the screen by Barry Berman and James Schamus, with direction from Sean McNamara. Also featuring William Hurt and Pablo Schreiber, with narration from Julie Andrews, the film will premiere exclusively in theaters on January 21. Check out the all-new trailer below:

'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales': Kaya Scodelario & Brenton Thwaites on Future Films The two also talk stunts and the move to blockbuster filmmaker.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email